D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo Ties the Knot in Prison
Lee Boyd Malvo, one of the two men involved in the 2002 D.C.-area sniper attacks that killed 10 people, got married in a Virginia prison this month. The woman, who was not identified, reportedly started writing to Malvo about two years ago and began visiting him at Red Onion State Prison—where the 35-year-old is serving life sentences without parole. One of Malvo’s original trial attorneys told The Washington Post the woman was an “impressive young lady” and claimed that the pair, who are reportedly close in age, are “soul mates.” Carmeta Albarus, who was also involved in Malvo’s defense, said she was “honored” to witness the ceremony—recalling that the couple were “allowed to hold hands.” The Virginia Department of Corrections has not spoken publicly on the matter.
Malvo was 17 when he was arrested with John Allen Muhammad. The pair killed at least six people in early 2002 before traveling to the D.C. area where, in a three-week period in October, they 13 people, 10 of them fatally. Malvo was sentenced to six consecutive life sentences without parole in Maryland and four more in Virginia. Muhammad, who was 41 at the time, was sentenced to death and executed in 2009.