Ezra Miller Charged With Felony Burglary in Vermont: Report
TRAINWRECK
Ezra Miller, the star of DC’s still-forthcoming The Flash, has been arrested for felony burglary in Vermont, according to a state police report. Local outlets reported Monday that Miller, 29, was charged after probable cause tied them to a suspected burglary on May 1. Police said several bottles had been taken from a Stamford residence while the homeowners were away. Surveillance footage and witness interviews subsequently appeared to implicate Miller, who was located by Vermont police on Sunday. They are set to be arraigned on Sept. 26. Miller owns a farm in Stamford, where—according to a June Rolling Stone report—they have been housing a young mother and her three small children in an unsafe environment stocked with marijuana and loose ammunition. Those close to the actor told Insider earlier this month that they’re worried the Flash star has lost touch with reality. “People in Ezra’s life are really grieving the person they’ve lost,” a longtime family friend said. “Because I don’t think that person is coming back.”