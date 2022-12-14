DC Studios Chief Shoots Down ‘Batman’ Rumor

CHEAT SHEET
    Fans hoping to see Robert Pattison’s Batman incorporated further into DC’s superhero universe shouldn’t get their hopes up. Despite Variety reporting Wednesday that “a well-placed source” said DC Studios co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran have such plans, Gunn himself shot down the rumor hours later. “There are few reporters I love more than @adambvary - truly a good guy - but in this case he needs to get a new source as this is entirely untrue,” Gunn tweeted. DC’s superhero universe faces an uncertain feature, with Warner Bros. Discovery canning Batgirl in a cost-saving measure this summer, The Flash grappling with star Ezra Miller’s erratic behavior, and Wonder Woman 3 seemingly off the table. But Gunn’s tweet clears up one thing, at least.

