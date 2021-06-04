D.C. Teen in Carjacking That Killed UberEats Driver Committed Until 21
A 15-year-old girl was sentenced Friday in the fatal carjacking of a Washington, D.C., UberEats driver. FOX 5 reports that the girl, who pleaded guilty to murder last month, will be left in the hands of D.C. Youth Rehabilitation Services until she turns 21, the maximum sentence permitted by law. As part of the girl’s plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop a carjacking charge. The girl was arrested in March after attempting to carjack an UberEats driver with another teenager. But the crash turned deadly when, during the robbery, the car crashed, leaving the driver dead near the wreckage. Reports at the time indicate the girls were armed with stun guns. The sentencing comes a day after her accomplice, a 13-year-old girl, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Her sentencing is scheduled for next month, though the maximum sentence also permits her to be held until 21. Her carjacking charge was also dropped.