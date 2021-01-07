D.C. to Be Armed Camp With Thousands of National Guardsmen for Biden Inauguration

Responding to the collapse of security at the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday’s MAGA coup attempt, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy announced on Thursday that by the weekend, 6,200 National Guardsmen will arrive in the nation’s capital and remain through the inauguration. McCarthy said that in addition to the D.C. Guard, the states of Virginia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, and Delaware were all sending their own guardsmen. The Guard has begun building a 7-foot fence around the Capitol complex, McCarthy said. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called on Congress to “immediately transfer command” of the D.C. National Guard from the president to her office.