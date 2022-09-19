D.C. Pro Soccer Player Allegedly Used N-Word Against Rival
‘UNACCEPTABLE’
Major League Soccer has launched an investigation into an allegation of racist abuse made against D.C. United player Taxi Fountas during a game against Inter Miami on Sunday. In the game’s second half, Fountas and Miami player Damian Lowe started pushing and shoving each other after Lowe was unhappy with a tackle by Fountas. The referee brought the game to a stop after Greek player Fountas allegedly called Jamaican Lowe the N-word, with match officials making team coaches Wayne Rooney and Phil Neville aware of the incident on the sidelines. Neville discussed leaving the field with his players during the four-minute stoppage, but play resumed after D.C. coach Rooney decided to substitute Fountas. “There was a racist comment that was unacceptable,” Neville said in a postgame news conference. “A word was used that I think is unacceptable in society. I think it’s the worst word in the world. There is no place at all for racism on a football field or society.”