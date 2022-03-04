Enraged Sleuth Outs D.C. Public Transit Worker as Alleged Capitol Rioter
THERE GOES ANOTHER
An employee of Washington, D.C.’s public transit system has been arrested and charged with four misdemeanors for allegedly participating in last year’s Capitol riot. He was outed to the FBI by a citizen motivated by a “sense of outrage regarding the attacks on law enforcement during the events of January 6,” according to a newly-unsealed criminal complaint. The unidentified civilian who outed Iraj Javid, an IT specialist for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), submitted a collage of photos gathered by volunteer investigative outfit, the Sedition Hunters. FBI agents then confirmed his identity through a close friend, a church buddy, and Javid’s manager at the transit agency. Further sealing the deal, Javid’s cellphone pinged off towers near the Capitol that day, and “utilized an antenna physically located in the Capitol Visitor Center, which is located inside the US Capitol Building, between 2:17 p.m. and 2:51 p.m….on January 6, 2021,” according to the complaint.