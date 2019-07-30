CHEAT SHEET
‘MONDAY NIGHT MASSACRE’
Top DCCC Staff Resign En-Masse After Anger Over Lack of Diversity
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) saw a mass departure of senior staff late Monday following a row over the lack of diversity within the senior ranks of the group. Communications director Jared Smith, political director Molly Ritner, deputy executive director Nick Pancrazio, communications aide Melissa Miller, and the committee's diversity director Van Ornelas all resigned by Monday evening, according to The Hill. The committee's executive director, Allison Jaslow, announced her departure at an all-staff meeting earlier in the day. The resignations came after Reps. Vicente Gonzalez and Filemon Vela complained about the lack of diversity in management positions, saying in a statement Sunday that the committee was in “complete chaos.” One lawmaker told The Hill: “It’s the Monday Night Massacre at DCCC.”