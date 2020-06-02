De Blasio Issues 8 P.M. New York City Curfew for Rest of the Week
New York City’s 8 p.m. curfew will be in place through the remainder of the week, and the city will also be adding more police officers to cover the protests, Mayor de Blasio said Tuesday. The earlier curfew comes after the city implemented an 11 p.m. curfew on Monday following fires and looting in several downtown stores Sunday night. The chaos continued on Monday evening, with widespread looting in midtown Manhattan and reports of attacks on cops amid peaceful protests. “We saw vicious attacks on police officers. That is wholly unacceptable. That does not represent the people of this city. Anyone who attacks a police officer attacks all of us,” de Blasio said Tuesday.
The NYPD had already doubled its presence on Monday in the areas most affected by violence, according to CBS New York. The number of arrests nearly doubled Monday evening, rising from 400 arrests Sunday night to 700 last night.