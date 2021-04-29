De Blasio Says All of New York City’s Coronavirus Restrictions Will Be Lifted on July 1
‘FULL-STRENGTH!’
New York City will “fully reopen” at the start of July, Mayor Bill de Blasio excitedly announced Thursday morning. Appearing on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the mayor said the time has come to return to a more normal existence after well over a year of coronavirus pandemic restrictions. “Our plan is to FULLY reopen New York City on July 1. We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters, full-strength!” De Blasio said. He added that the reopening is only being made possible by the vaccine drive, explaining: “People have gotten vaccinated in extraordinary numbers—6.3 vaccinations in New York City to date! We’re doing a lot to reach people at the grassroots. I love this part—the American Museum of Natural History is providing free vaccinations under the blue whale!” The mayor said the vaccination drive will “grow and grow,” so city officials have calculated that the beginning of July will be a safe time to lift restrictions.