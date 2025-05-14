De Niro Tears Into Trump’s Kennedy Center Takeover During Speech at Cannes

Robert De Niro issued a call to action for anyone disturbed by the Kennedy Center’s right-wing makeover by Donald Trump, who he called “America’s philistine president.”

While accepting the Palme d’Or lifetime achievement award Tuesday at the Cannes Film Festival, the actor warned that artists and musicians are under threat.

“In my country, we are fighting like hell for the democracy we once took for granted, and that affects all of us,” De Niro said. “That affects all of us here because the arts are democratic. Art is inclusive. It brings people together, like tonight. Art looks for truth. Art embraces diversity.”

“And that’s why art is a threat. That’s why we are a threat to autocrats and fascists,” he continued.

De Niro took issue not only with the Kennedy Center’s MAGA turn, but Trump proposing tariffs on foreign-made films.

Robert De Niro receives an Honorary Palme d'Or Award next to Leonardo DiCaprio and Master of Ceremony Laurent Lafitte Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

“America’s philistine president has had himself appointed head of one of our premier cultural institutions,” said De Niro, a 2009 Kennedy Center Honors recipient. “He has cut funding and support to the arts, humanities and education. And now he has announced a 100 percent tariff on films produced outside the U.S. Let that sink in for a minute.”

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival opening, Robert De Niro used his honorary Palme d’Or acceptance speech to sharply criticize Donald Trump, labeling him ‘America’s philistine president’ and an enemy of the arts. pic.twitter.com/e4FOSHrdlU — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) May 13, 2025

He then quipped: “You can’t put a price on creativity, but apparently you can put a tariff on it.”

De Niro, a vocal Trump critic, then called for action.

“It’s time for everyone who cares about liberty to organize, to protest, and when there are elections, of course, to vote. Vote. Tonight, and for the next 11 days, we show our strength and commitment by celebrating art in this glorious festival. Liberté, egalité, fraternité,” he said.

De Niro speaks during a news conference outside Trump's 2024 criminal trial in New York Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Trump, upset by the arts institution’s supposed “woke” turn, made himself chairman and ousted all of former President Joe Biden’s nominees to the board of trustees, replacing them with his own allies.

In response, dozens of artists said they would not be performing at the venue. This prompted interim executive director Ric Grenell to complain that those “vapid and intolerant artists” should be put on a blacklist.