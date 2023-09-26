DEA Finds Husband of Day Care Owner Where Toddler Died in Mexico
MANHUNT OVER
A day care owner’s husband, who was wanted in connection to the death of a 1-year-old boy due to fentanyl exposure, has been arrested, according to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office. Drug Enforcement Agency and Mexican investigators found Felix Herrera-Garcia in Sinaloa, a state in northwest Mexico after being seen fleeing from the day care with two shopping bags. He was the fourth suspect to be arrested after a search that spanned more than a week. Grei Mendez, the day care owner and Carlisto Acevedo Brito, Herrera-Garcia’s cousin, were taken into custody just days after 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici died. On Monday, Renny Antonio Parra Paredes, who allegedly traded the drugs, was arrested. According to ABC 7, all three were charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death. Police found large amounts of narcotics, including fentanyl, and instruments used to press drugs into bricks being stored underneath the floor, on the playmats, and in the closet of the day care.