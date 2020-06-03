DEA Granted Authority to ‘Conduct Covert Surveillance’ on Protesters: Report
The Department of Justice has just given the Drug Enforcement Administration approval to conduct “covert surveillance” on protesters taking to the streets over the killing of George Floyd, according to BuzzFeed News. Citing a two-page memo signed by a DOJ official, BuzzFeed reports that the surveillance powers are being granted on a temporary basis. In addition to being given the authority to conduct surveillance, DEA agents have also reportedly been given the power to gather intelligence on demonstrators and share it with local and state law enforcement, as well as the right to “intervene” to “protect both participants and spectators in the protests.” “Police agencies in certain areas of the country have struggled to maintain and/or restore order,” the memo reportedly said in making the case for the DEA to step in. The move comes after President Trump vowed to use “all available federal resources” to quell the protests.