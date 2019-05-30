DEA Investigated President of Honduras for Drug Trafficking: Court Docs

The president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez, was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration for “drug-trafficking and money laundering,” according to court documents. Bloomberg reports Manhattan prosecutors revealed in a 2015 document that the agency had been investigating nine people for “large-scale drug-trafficking and money laundering activities relating to the importation of cocaine into the United States” in or around the year 2013. One of the nine people being probed was Hernandez. The documents were reportedly filed Tuesday as part of pre-trial motions in a case involving Hernandez’s brother. The court confirmed the documents were authentic, but did not comment further. Hernandez’s office reportedly did not respond to Bloomberg's request for comment.