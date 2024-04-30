DEA Moves to Reclassify Marijuana as Lower-Risk Drug
HISTORIC
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is moving to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I drug to a Schedule III drug, codifying it as safe for medical use. The agency’s decision to push for rescheduling was confirmed to the Associated Press on Tuesday by several anonymous sources. Schedule I drugs like heroin, LSD, and ecstasy have no approved medical uses and are at high risk for abuse, whereas Schedule III drugs like ketamine and some steroids have a “moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence.” While the historic change would not make marijuana legal for recreational use, it would acknowledge its medical applications and aid in decriminalization efforts headed by the Biden administration, which recommended reclassifying the drug eight months ago. The change in schedule still needs to be approved by the White House Office of Management and Budget.