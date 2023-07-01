‘Dead’ 49-Year-Old Woman Wakes Up on Her Way to Her Own Funeral
JUST IN TIME
The grieving family members of a woman presumed to be dead were left shocked after she suddenly woke up on her way to her funeral in Thailand. Chataporn Sriphonla, 49, supposedly died on Thursday after returning home from the hospital, where she was being treated for cancer but “only had a slim chance at survival,” Sriphonla’s mom told The U.S. Sun. “We were heartbroken to find she had died,” the mother said. The family quickly prepared for her funeral, arranging for the 49-year-old to be cremated and buying a casket. But while in transit to a temple where Sriphonla’s body was going to be stored overnight before cremation, she opened her eyes and gasped awake. She was immediately rushed to the hospital and remains under medical care. The spooky incident parallels a similar one in Ecuador, where a ‘dead’ woman knocked on her coffin during her wake. Soon after, the 76-year-old died in the hospital.