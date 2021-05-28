Dead Baby Found in Bag Near Phoenix Hotel
The remains of a newborn baby were discovered Friday inside a backpack near a hotel in northern Phoenix, KOLD reported. A cause of death has not yet been determined, according to Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune. Cops responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. following reports claiming a child’s body had been found in thick brush near Interstate 17. When medics arrived, they confirmed the infant was deceased. No further details have been released, including the baby’s gender. “I can’t make any assumptions on what the parent of the child is going through or why this happened,” Fortune said. “If anybody has information related to anybody who they knew was pregnant or just recently gave birth to a child...if they don't see the child or something is just suspicious about that person, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.” Anyone with information can also call 1-800-343-TIPS; Spanish speakers can call 480-TESTIGO.