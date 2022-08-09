CHEAT SHEET
A corpse was discovered aflame and hanging from a tree in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, fire officials said Tuesday afternoon. The body, found near the park’s merry-go-round, was spotted by passers-by, who reported the flames to park rangers. The Los Angeles Fire Department put out the blaze and a coroner eventually retrieved the human remains, which have not been identified due to extensive burns. Investigators believe the person died of self-immolation, the Los Angeles Times reported. A detective told the newspaper that there was no evidence of foul play in the incident and speculated that the person might have been a “local transient.”