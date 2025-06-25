Dead Congressman Promotes Political Candidate on Social Media
The late Rep. Gerry Connolly’s social media accounts suddenly came to life to endorse his former chief of staff to succeed him. James Walkinshaw is one of 10 Democrats running in a June 28 primary to fill the Virginia congressional seat that Connolly’s death left vacant in May. Before he died, Connolly announced he wouldn’t be running for re-election and endorsed Walkinshaw as his replacement. Walkinshaw’s campaign has since used Connolly’s likeness repeatedly, sending fundraising emails from Team Connolly and replacing Connolly’s congressional campaign website with a letter from Connolly endorsing Walkinshaw. Now Connolly’s social media accounts have posted for the first time since announcing Connolly’s death on May 21. “Early voting starts TODAY in VA-11! Before passing, Gerry endorsed @JamesWalkinshaw to carry the torch. Let’s honor that legacy and vote for bold leadership that’ll fight for us every day,” said a post on X. The post wasn’t signed, but the account says that all posts are made with the consent of the Connolly family.