Dead Hiker’s Body Found in Joshua Tree
Authorities at Joshua Tree National Park announced on Thursday that a 64-year-old man was hiking on a remote trail when he suffered a medical emergency and died. “Park Rangers responded to the scene and determined the hiker was deceased,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “The preliminary investigation indicates he suffered a medical emergency during his hike.” The coroner reported no signs of foul play. No other information has been released.