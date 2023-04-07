CHEAT SHEET
    Dead Hiker’s Body Found in Joshua Tree

    William O’Connor

    Travel Editor

    A car is driven in Joshua Tree National Park, California, in this photo taken April 16, 2015.

    Sam Mircovich/Reuters

    Authorities at Joshua Tree National Park announced on Thursday that a 64-year-old man was hiking on a remote trail when he suffered a medical emergency and died. “Park Rangers responded to the scene and determined the hiker was deceased,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “The preliminary investigation indicates he suffered a medical emergency during his hike.” The coroner reported no signs of foul play. No other information has been released.

