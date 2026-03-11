Dead Kennedys Front Man Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke
Dead Kennedys cofounder Jello Biafra has been hospitalized after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. The 67-year-old frontman of the famed San Francisco punk band revealed in a statement with his record label that the stroke occurred after he woke up on Saturday. “I hopped out of my bed because I needed to pee, and my left leg just collapsed under me and I fell to the floor,” the singer said in an Instagram post. “I couldn’t even break the fall with my left arm because it wasn’t working either. I tried to hop back up again, and I couldn’t. I realized I had ‘fallen and I can’t get up!’ It was this point I thought, ‘Oh s---, I’m having a stroke!’” Biafra, who ran for San Francisco mayor in 1979 and campaigned for the Green Party’s presidential nomination in 2000, added, “I still have a lot of great stuff in me, but right now I gotta lotta of rehabbing to do.” Biafra is in stable condition. The Instagram post explained that the stroke resulted from high blood pressure.