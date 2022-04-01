Dead Teen Naomi Irion’s Brother Slams Cops for Slow Response
PRECIOUS TIME LOST
The brother of kidnapped and buried teen Naomi Irion is blasting police for their early handling of the case. Casey Valley wrote on Facebook that after he reported the 18-year-old missing at 9:30 p.m. on March 13, all he got was a call from a deputy two hours later. He went and obtained the video footage that showed Naomi being accosted by a man in a Walmart parking lot and driving her away. It wasn't until he showed police the footage that a missing person’s report was filed. “I cannot stress enough how important the handling of this case was in the beginning for my sisters life,” Valley wrote, saying an alert should have been sent as soon as he called. Irion’s body was found earlier this week in a remote gravesite; a suspect has been charged with her abduction.