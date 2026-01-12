Dead Tourist Found in Gondola at Summit of French Ski Resort
A tourist was found dead inside a gondola by ski resort staff in France. A 53-year-old man, riding alone in a gondola at the Val Cenis ski resort in Savoie, France, is believed to have suffered cardiac arrest during his ride up to the mountain’s summit on Tuesday. A gondola operator spotted the man’s body before two ski patrollers tried to resuscitate him using a defibrillator. Following additional emergency attempts to save his life, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another fatal incident occurred at a neighboring resort the same day, when a Spanish skier was found unconscious against a rock in an unmarked skiing area at the Les Menuires resort in Savoie. In late December, a cable car accident in northwest Italy left four people injured and stranded over 100. Authorities say the Macugnaga cable car arrived at the summit station too fast, causing injuries to three passengers arriving at the top station as well as a cable car operator at the base.