Dead Woman in Trunk Came From Korea to Join ‘Soldiers of Christ’: Police
HOUSE OF HORRORS
A woman whose dead body was found in the trunk of a car parked outside a popular Korean spa near Atlanta, Georgia was malnourished and subject to beatings by a group calling themselves “Soldiers of Christ” prior to her death, according to a release from the Gwinnett County Police Department. Police say the woman, who has not yet been named, moved from South Korea in the summer to join the “religious organization.” Her cause of death is not yet known, according to police, but she weighed only 70 pounds when she was discovered in the trunk of a car outside Jeju spa. Police believe the woman died in the home of Eric Hyun, 26, one of six people cops have charged with murder, false imprisonment, evidence tampering and concealing a death, according to their report. The others were named as Gawom Lee, 26; Joonho Lee, 28; Juoonhyum Lee, 22; Hyunji Lee, 25, along with a 15-year-old minor. Three of the men are brothers, WSB-TV reported.