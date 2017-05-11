Deadliest Church Shooting in American History Kills More Than 20 in Texas

At least 20 people are dead after a gunman opened fire inside a Texas church on Sunday morning, officials say.

The shooting occurred at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, approximately 30 miles from San Antonio, around 11:30 a.m. The shooter, who is believed to have acted alone, fled the church on foot and was killed by police, officials said. Two county commissioners said at least 20 people were dead; a police commissioner told the BBC that 27 had died.

The shooter has not been publicly identified. One witness told a KSAT reporter the he was dressed "in full gear."

Whatever the final toll, it is already the deadliest shooting at a place of worship in modern American history, surpassing the nine killed at Emanuel AME Baptist Church in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015.

At least six helicopters transported injured people to hospitals, the Dallas Morning News reported, and a two-year-old child is among the wounded.

Families gathered at the church, waiting for word from loved ones who had attended service that morning. One group held hands outside and prayed to God to “be with us as we learn to deal with this in days to come.”

Witnesses reported hearing up to 50 shots. Carrie Matula, who works near the church, told MSNBC that the shots sounded like "semiautomatic gunfire."

Sutherland Springs is a small community outside San Antonio, with fewer than 1,000 residents.

"I never thought it would happen here," Matula said. "This is something that happens in a big city. I would never have thought this would have taken place here. It's just too tight a community. It doesn’t make sense."

Texas governor Greg Abbott said tweeted, “our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response." President Trump said he is monitoring the situation from Japan, on the beginning of his tour through Asia.