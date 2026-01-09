Deadly South Korea Plane Crash Landing Cause Determined

World

A new report found that the death of 179 passengers at Muan International Airport could have been prevented.

TOPSHOT - Firefighters and rescue personnel work near the wreckage of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft after the plane crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on December 29, 2024. A Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people from Bangkok to South Korea crashed on arrival December 29, colliding with a barrier and bursting into flames, with only two survivors rescued so far and 120 confirmed dead. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP) (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

A deadly South Korean plane crash that killed nearly everyone on board may have been entirely survivable—if not for a concrete wall that goes against international standards. A report obtained by The New York Times found that all 179 passengers killed aboard Jeju Air Flight 2216 would have survived had the structure at the end of the runway been built with materials designed to break apart on impact, as required under international aviation guidelines. The report, completed in August by a Seoul-based research group commissioned by South Korea’s Transport Ministry, relied on computer simulations of the Boeing 737-800’s belly landing at Muan International Airport. Those models showed that with an adjusted wall, the aircraft could have safely slid through the localizers and a perimeter wall, leaving passengers with no severe injuries. The findings contradict earlier government claims that the concrete berm posed no safety issue. South Korea’s Transport Ministry has since begun removing similar concrete berms at airports nationwide—but work has yet to be completed at Muan or on Jeju Island.

