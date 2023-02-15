CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Deadly Acid Truck Crash Sparks Evacuation Orders in Arizona
UNREAL
Read it at Reuters
A truck tractor pulling a trailer with toxic acid crashed on an interstate highway near Tucson, Arizona, on Tuesday, leading to shelter-in-place and evacuation orders as the dangerous cargo spilled into the open. The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the driver had been killed in the incident which saw liquid nitric acid gushing out of the wreck on Interstate 10. A section of the road was closed and everyone within a half-mile of the crash site was evacuated. Authorities said they expect the evacuation order to be lifted by 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The spill comes just 11 days after thousands of residents in East Palestine, Ohio, were evacuated as toxic fumes spewed out of a derailed train fire.