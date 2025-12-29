Deadly Fire Breaks Out at NASCAR Star’s Home

Christmas may be over, but Mariah Carey is still ruling the charts. Carey’s holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” has extended its own record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Variety reports. The song now sits at the top of the chart for 22 consecutive weeks and counting, surpassing Carey’s previous record of 19 weeks. The new milestone puts the track ahead of other chart toppers, including Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus and Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which had been tied with Carey’s earlier mark. Carey is also breaking records beyond the main singles chart. The holiday classic has now logged 26 weeks at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart, extending yet another Carey-held record. And it’s not just her song getting extra love this month. Holiday music has completely overtaken the charts this season, with Christmas songs filling the top nine spots on the singles chart.
A fire at a Stanley, North Carolina, home owned by NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, 45, has left one person dead and another hospitalized, according to TMZ. The victims have not been publicly identified. Lucia Riverbend Fire Chief David Toomey told The Athletic that crews were called to the four-bedroom home around 6 p.m. Sunday after reports of a fire. Flames were still visible more than three hours after first responders arrived, and it wasn’t until close to midnight that crews finished work at the scene. Toomey said between 10 and 15 fire departments responded to the blaze, which ravaged more than 40 percent of the house. Despite the destruction, Toomey said responders were able to save valuable items stored in the garage, including expensive cars and racing memorabilia. Two people were found outside the home and taken to a hospital for possible smoke inhalation, he said. TMZ reported on Monday that one of the hospitalized individuals died from their injuries. The Gaston County Fire Marshal’s Office said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s year is ending with another bruising blow: James Holt, the Sussexes’ longest-serving aide and the executive director of their struggling charity, is stepping aside after nearly a decade working for the couple. The news broke just days after the resignation of Meredith Maines, their chief U.S. publicist. Holt, who followed the couple from the U.K. to California and has been at the helm of Archewell since 2021, struck a valedictory note in his farewell remarks: “Working with Prince Harry and Meghan has been one of the great privileges of my career.” Harry, Holt said, “has consistently challenged me to think bigger about how we can make a difference.” And he reserved particular warmth for Meghan, saying that “from the moment I met Meghan, I recognized a kindred spirit—someone who finds joy even in difficult moments and connects authentically with people regardless of circumstance.” The Sussexes returned the compliments in a statement of their own, calling Holt a “stellar support” for their work and adding that his “enthusiasm and talent in overseeing our philanthropic endeavours have been extraordinary.” Warm words all round, then, but Holt’s departure leaves the couple’s charity with just one full-time employee.
The National Institute of Anthropology and History called out mega-popstar Bad Bunny on social media after he posted photos touching a historical stela. “As is public knowledge, physical contact with archaeological goods is prohibited,” reads an X post from the Institute, directly addressing the singer’s visit. The Puerto Rican artist, who’s set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February, paid a visit to the museum to culminate the end of his “I Should Have Taken More Photos Tour” in Mexico on Dec. 17. He deleted the photo that showed him touching the artifact from his Instagram Stories, per TMZ, but not before causing groans online. The museum clarified that Bad Bunny was corrected in real-time after the photo was taken. “When the artist placed his hand on the stele, museum custody staff reiterated that the pieces could not be touched, to which the musician withdrew it,” reads the X statement. The Daily Beast has reached out to Bad Bunny for comment.
Former KISS member Vinnie Vincent has hit back at fans who are “b----ing” and “moaning” about the price of his new single. Vincent, 73, is charging $225 for the song via his website. International fans will have to pay $300. The rocker, who played with KISS from 1982 to 1984, announced that his new single, “Ride the Serpent,” would be released in a limited batch, with only 500 copies available. The track will be sent to buyers in a plain envelope, personally autographed by the guitarist. Defending the price, he wrote in a Facebook comment on Monday, “I understand the b----ing, the moaning, the whining about price, but you must also understand that my situation is as such that my music is so desired that it will be targeted and taken away from me immediately, which I cannot/will not allow.” Vincent added that he wished “it was not this way” and that the price was to “protect” his music. “If they want my music, they can pay for it or wait a long time because they can get it bootlegged,” he concluded.
A tiny mountain village in Italy is celebrating something it hasn’t seen in almost 30 years: a baby. Pagliara dei Marsi, a mountain village in the Abruzzo region with fewer than two dozen residents, welcomed baby Lara Bussi Trabucco earlier this year, The Guardian reports. Her arrival has turned the infant into a celebrity in a town long defined by depopulation and aging residents. Lara was born in March to Paolo Bussi, 56, and Cinzia Trabucco, 42. Now nine months old, Lara has already drawn attention well beyond the village limits. “People who didn’t even know Pagliara dei Marsi existed have come, only because they had heard about Lara,” her mother told the outlet. Her birth offers a rare bright spot as Italy grapples with a deepening demographic crisis. In 2024, the country recorded just 369,944 births, the lowest figure on record, according to the national statistics agency Istat. To combat what Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called a “demographic winter,” Italy introduced a €1,000 ($1,177) birth incentive, which the couple will receive. Still, challenges remain. The Guardian notes the village hasn’t had a teacher in decades, and widespread school closures underscore how daunting it may be to raise a child where youth have all but disappeared.
A Ryanair flight from England to the Canary Islands was forced to turn around and return to its starting point after experiencing severe air turbulence. About 40 minutes after taking off from Birmingham airport, the cabin service was already underway when the Tenerife-bound flight hit turbulence over Brittany, France. The pilots decided to turn back, and within 10 minutes, the plane had descended from a height of 37,000 feet to 10,000 feet over the English Channel. That altitude usually indicates problems with pressurization, but in this case, there’s no sign that pressurization was the reason for the lower height. The plane landed normally in Birmingham 90 minutes after taking off. “Passengers disembarked and returned to the terminal, where a small number of passengers were provided with medical assistance,” a Ryanair spokesperson said in a statement. A replacement aircraft was flown from Leeds Bradford to Birmingham to operate the flight, which finally landed in Tenerife more than six hours behind schedule.
A 30-year-old ski patroller in California died the day after Christmas when he was caught in an avalanche, resort officials said. The Mammoth Mountain Ski Area released a statement Sunday that Cole Murphy died after suffering critical injuries during avalanche-mitigation work. According to the resort, the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Lincoln Mountain, when a sudden avalanche slide swept through an area where patrollers were actively working. The other patroller at the site was transported to a nearby hospital with what officials described as possible broken bones. Murphy sustained far more severe injuries and later died. The avalanche struck on a day already flagged as particularly dangerous. The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center had issued warnings about heavy snowfall and strong winds, cautioning that “even if things ease up later today, natural and human-triggered avalanches remain likely.” Murphy’s partner, Hayley, said in a statement shared by Mammoth Mountain that working at the resort was his “calling,” describing it as “his place of purpose, his community, and his second home.” His family echoed that sentiment, saying Murphy moved through the world “with kindness, intention, and a wholehearted devotion to the life he chose.”
Sitcom actress Melanie Watson Bernhardt has died at the age of 57. According to her brother, Watson died on Friday in Colorado Springs. Watson, who was born with osteogenesis imperfecta—commonly known as brittle bone disease—had reportedly been admitted to the hospital before her death. Her brother, Robert Watson, added that doctors did their best to help her. Watson played Arnie’s friend Kathy Gordon on ‘Diff’rent Strokes.’ She guest-starred in one episode per season from 1980 to 1984. In 1982, there was an episode named after Watson’s character, titled “Kathy.” After leaving the sitcom, Watson went on to help others living with disabilities. According to her IMDb profile, Watson was a founder and executive at Train Rite, an organization that trains dogs to help people with disabilities. Speaking about her role on Diff’rent Strokes, Watson told IndieWire in 2020, “I didn’t realize what a gift it was to be the first one out there. If I had to do it all over again, I would have stayed in the business.”
A 5-year-old boy has died after his arm was pulled into the gears of a ski resort’s moving walkway over the weekend. Hinata Goto was on a family trip to the city of Otaru, on Hokkaido, Japan’s most northerly main island, when their ski outing took a tragic turn. Authorities say the boy’s right arm became trapped in the winding mechanism of a 30-meter belt-style walkway at the ski resort, The Guardian reported. While his mother pressed an emergency stop button intended to prevent such accidents, the mechanism apparently failed to work. Firefighters freed Hinata—who was unconscious and still wearing ski gear—about 40 minutes after his mother’s emergency call, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the report. Police said he fell while trying to step off the narrow, 60-centimeter-wide walkway, which lacks handrails and was installed six years ago. One of the resort’s regulars said the contraption—which ski resorts often call a “magic carpet”—was “scary” and had been known to shake when the slope angle shifts. Another worker near the resort told local media that many children come there to practice, urging a full investigation and safeguards to prevent another tragedy.