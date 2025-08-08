Deadly Flesh-Eating Bacteria Mysteriously on the Rise This Summer

A deadly “flesh-eating” bacteria that thrives in warm seawater is on the rise this summer across the southeastern coast of the United States. At least five people have died this year in Florida, four in Louisiana, and one in North Carolina after being infected with the Vibriodies vulnificus bacteria. The bacteria can enter the body through open wounds and cause the surrounding tissue to die, a condition known as necrotizing fasciitis, or can be spread by eating contaminated foods, especially raw oysters. If the infection progresses, it can enter the bloodstream and cause sepsis. About one in five patients infected with Vibrio vulnificus dies. Although still rare, experts say it’s unusual to have so many cases so early in the summer, especially since hurricane season has only just started. The bacteria can linger in hurricane floodwater, but something else must have triggered the pathogens more than usual this year. As ocean temperatures rise, cases have also been found farther north, including in New York, Connecticut, and Maryland. The infections can be treated with antibiotics, meaning it’s important to seek medical care if symptoms—such as redness, swelling, and “bull’s-eye” blisters—emerge.