Deadly Measles Cases Explode Following RFK Jr. Vaccine Guidance

Neo-Nazi Domain Now Redirects to DHS Website
A LINK TOO FAR
A website long associated with neo-Nazi propaganda is now redirecting visitors straight to the Department of Homeland Security’s website. The abrupt shift has reignited scrutiny over how extremist groups can operate on U.S.-registered web domains in the first place. The .us domain, administered under the authority of the U.S. Commerce Department, had previously been used to host far-right extremist content despite rules prohibiting hate speech and violent ideology. This week, the site began pointing to DHS, which is led by Kristi Noem, instead, according to reporting from The Guardian. The redirect appears to signal that the domain has been seized or disabled, but critics say it underscores a deeper failure of oversight. Civil rights advocates and researchers told The Guardian that extremist groups were able to exploit lax enforcement to lend themselves an air of legitimacy by operating on domains tied to the U.S. government. This abrupt change has instead thrown a spotlight on how easily extremists were able to exploit a system associated with the federal government.