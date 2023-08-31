Deadly Mushroom Chef’s Ex Reveals Last Message From Dying Mom
The son of a couple who died in Australia after eating a meal suspected to have contained poisonous mushrooms shared the last message his mother sent to him as she lay dying in a hospital. Simon Patterson spoke at a public memorial to his parents, Don and Gail Patterson, who passed away over a month ago after eating a beef wellington prepared by Simon’s estranged wife, Erin Patterson. Erin, whom police still consider a suspect, has consistently denied deliberately harming her in-laws. Simon’s aunt Heather also died after eating the meal, while her husband, Ian Wilkinson, is still hospitalized. “Mom’s final text message on our family group chat as she lay in Dandenong Hospital was: ‘Lots of love to you all,’” Simon said, fighting back tears. Erin Patterson did not attend the memorial, according to 9 News Australia.