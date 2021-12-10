Deadly Nocturnal Tornadoes Threaten 25 Million Friday Night
TAKE COVER
A string of potentially deadly thunderstorms is predicted to barrel through several Southern states overnight Friday, threatening at least 25 million people as they sleep, or attempt to, with terrifying nocturnal tornadoes. People in the greater Memphis area as well as Nashville and into Indiana and Kentucky face the greatest risk, according to the National Weather Service, but those along the Mississippi River and into Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas are also under threat. The National Weather Service says that those in the storm path should take extra precautions to receive weather alerts since night time storms tend to be the deadliest because they catch people off guard. “Friday night is a time window that everyone needs to watch closely, have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, and know exactly what your plan of action is in case severe weather threatens,” the National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky warned.