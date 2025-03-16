Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Deadly Tornado Outbreak Claims at Least 29 Lives in South and Midwest

STATES OF EMERGENCY
Mike Wass 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 03.15.25 8:57PM EDT 
Debris lies around damaged houses the morning after a tornado touched down in Florissant, Missouri, U.S. March 15, 2025 in a drone view.
Lawrence Bryant/REUTERS

A violent tornado outbreak has swept through the South and Midwest, leaving at least 29 people dead and causing widespread damage. The storm system, which has battered states such as Mississippi, Missouri, Kansas, and Arkansas, is now pushing toward the East Coast. Mississippi has confirmed at least three fatalities, with homes destroyed and significant damage reported, according to state emergency management director Royce McKee. “We have a bunch of houses destroyed,” he told CNN. Three fatalities Were also confirmed in Walthall County. With a rare level 5 (of 5) threat for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Deep South, at least 27 tornadoes have been reported since Friday, and more are expected throughout the weekend. As of Saturday evening, a new tornado watch was issued for eastern Tennessee and northern Georgia. In Kansas, at least eight people died in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday caused by a severe dust storm. Its high winds resulted in near-zero visibility along I-70, leading to a pile-up involving more than 50 vehicles. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly expressed her condolences and urged motorists to remain vigilant.

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Progressives Call for Chuck Schumer to Step Down
TAKE A HIKE
Catherine Bouris
Published 03.15.25 9:41PM EDT 
Chuck Schumer
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Indivisible, a progressive grassroots organization that was formed during the first Trump administration, has called for Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to step down following his decision to support a Republican spending bill designed to keep the government up and running. As POLITICO explains, the call is reflective of a growing contingent of grassroots Democrats who want party leaders to do more to challenge President Donald Trump, including allowing the government to shut down as a result of the failed spending bill, one of the party’s only points of leverage. In a statement released on Saturday, Indivisible said that 82 percent of its leaders in New York, Schumer’s state, and 91 percent of leaders nationwide had called for Schumer to step aside as Senate Minority Leader. Schumer, and other Democrats who supported the bill, argued that a government shutdown would only give Trump more power.

Read it at Politico

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Bissell Just Launched a Mini Version of Its Beloved Little Green Machine Cleaner
FUN-SIZED
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 02.25.25 8:58PM EST 
Bissell Little Green Machine Mini
Bissell.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s no surprise that Bissell’s O.G. Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is almost certainly the most beloved cleaning gadget on social media in the last few years—and perhaps of all time. It may seem like a novelty cleaning gadget, but despite its pint-size profile, this thing is as powerful as many of its full-sized counterparts. Now, Bissell has launched an even more portable (and car-friendly) version of its original bestselling cleaner: The Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner. The fun-sized cleaner delivers as much deep cleaning power as the original version but in a smaller size that allows for added portability—just in time for spring cleaning season.

Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner
See At BISSELL$95

At just seven pounds (seriously, even my cat weighs more than this thing!), the sleek Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner tackles even the toughest oh-no situations, whether it be cleaning up the rug your cat just threw up on, frantically trying to restore the filthy couch upholstery before your in-laws arrive for the weekend, or tackling crumbs, sand, and whatever else your dog (or child) drags into your car. Not only does it offer powerful suction, but it also lifts new and old stains and removes odor like a charm. It’s the ultimate small space sidekick to have in your cleaning arsenal—especially for parents and pet owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
26-Year-Old YouTuber Found Dead in Los Angeles Mailroom
REST IN PEACE
Catherine Bouris
Published 03.15.25 7:47PM EDT 
P2istheName
P2istheName/YouTube

YouTuber P2istheName, whose legal name is Philip Enewally, has died at the age of 26. According to TMZ, he was found in a Los Angeles mailroom, but further details are not yet available, with a coroner’s investigation ongoing. TMZ spoke to a relative of Enewally, who confirmed the tragic news and asked for the public to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve. Enewally had been posting to YouTube for eight years, focusing on video game content involving games like NBA 2K and Fortnite, amassing almost 4 million followers in that time. He also had a production company, Iced Entertainment, and his own clothing line. Just three weeks ago, he uploaded a video explaining that he was moving from his hometown of Los Angeles to Atlanta because he felt that he was in a place to meet new people and live somewhere new.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Could Banning Pornhub Be Canada’s ‘Nuke’ in the Trade War?
OHHH CANADA
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 03.15.25 5:33PM EDT 
In this photo illustration, the age-restriction warning screen of the website PornHub is displayed on a digital screen, on January 16, 2025 in London, England.
Could Canada win the trade war by banning PornHub? LEON NEAL/Getty Images

Some Canadians are proposing a radical response to the country’s trade war with the U.S.: Eliminate Americans’ access to the popular porn website Pornhub. The idea is picking up steam after Instagram comedian Matthew Puzhitsky went viral earlier this month for a sketch where he played a Canuck politician proposing it as a response to Donald Trump’s tariffs. “You’re telling me we had a nuke this whole time and no one told me about it?” the character says after learning that the company is Canadian-owned. Pornhub is the most popular porn website in the world, with over 5 billion monthly visits, according to Statista. “If Canada could ban Pornhub in the States, we win the trade war,” Puzhitsky, a Toronto-based stand-up comic, told The New York Post. In the comments below the sketch, many Instagram users thought it could seriously work. However, it’s unclear if the Canadian government could—or should—ban an entire country from accessing a privately-owned site. But the site itself has already blocked access in 17 U.S. states as a response to age-verification laws. As some on social media have noted, though, a VPN would allow anyone to get around the ban by masking their location.

Read it at The New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Experience What Edge-to-Edge Vulva Stimulation Feels Like With This Flexible Vibrator
BUZZWORTHY
Davon Singh
Published 02.27.25 1:56PM EST 
Person holding a purple MysteryVibe vibrating ring on a bed, highlighting its flexible and ergonomic design for couples' intimacy.
MysteryVibe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for a new way to play in the bedroom, allow us to introduce you to MysteryVibe’s new Legato vibrator. Unlike most external vibrators, the Legato is a ring vibrator engineered to stimulate the vulva—not just the clitoris. This is an ideal sex toy for those seeking a penetration-free external vibrator that doesn’t just offer direct clitoral stimulation.

Created by leading OB-GYNS and urologists, the beginner-friendly Legato is made of waterproof silicone, allowing the vibrator to bend and adapt to all vulva shapes and sizes. Its four strategically placed motors deliver mind-blowing pleasure to the entire vulva while enhancing natural lubrication.

Legato Vibrator
Buy At MysteryVibe

Free Shipping

Plus, thanks to the flexible ring design, the Legato also excels at solo and partnered play. The wide circular gap in the middle allows a partner (or another sex toy) to penetrate. In fact, male partners may even reap the benefits of extra stimulation in certain positions like missionary.

But the fun for couples doesn’t end there. By using the companion app, you or your partner can play with 16 vibration intensity settings. So, whether you’re edging toward an explosive orgasm or craving pulsations and deep rumbles, the power is in your hands (literally). Best of all? Right now, the Legato is a whopping 35 percent off.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Idaho Teacher Ordered to Remove ‘Controversial’ Welcome Sign
NO CLASS
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.15.25 4:22PM EDT 
Published 03.15.25 4:21PM EDT 
The "Everyone is welcome here" sign that hung in Sarah Inama's classroom.
The "Everyone is welcome here" sign that hung in Sarah Inama's classroom. Sarah Inama

An Idaho teacher clashed with her school district after it ordered her to remove two “controversial” classroom signs: one that reads “everyone is welcome here” above an illustration of handprints in different skin tones and another that says all students are “welcome, important, accepted, respected, encouraged, valued,” and “equal.” The fight started in January when the principal and vice principal of Lewis and Clark Middle School in Meridian, Idaho, said that her signs violated the district’s policy that classroom displays must be “content-neutral.” The sixth-grade history teacher, Sarah Inama, said that the message was critical to maintaining a positive and inclusive learning environment. She initially removed the signs before rehanging them and informing her principal, who warned her that doing so constituted “insubordination” that could result in further action. Despite threats to her career, Inama is holding her ground as other teachers across the country face similar experiences under the Trump administration’s push to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion from public education. “There are only two opinions on this sign: Everyone is welcome here or not everyone is welcome here,” she said. “The only other view of this is racist.”

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Starbucks Must Pay $50M After Tea Burns Man’s Genitals
GRANDE PROBLEMA
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.15.25 4:07PM EDT 
Published 03.15.25 4:02PM EDT 
Starbucks
Jeff Greenberg/Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images

Starbucks owes a man $50 million after a cup of tea spilled on his lap at a California drive-through and permanently disfigured his genitals. An employee handed delivery driver Michael Garcia a takeout tray containing the scorching beverage on Feb. 8, 2020, which then spilled on his lap. The painful injuries in his groin left him permanently scarred, and he was forced to undergo medical procedures and skin grafts. A jury awarded Garcia $50 million on Friday, finding that the employee had not properly wedged the drink into the takeout tray before handing it to him. His lawyers claimed that the verdict was a “critical step in holding Starbucks accountable for flagrant disregard for customer safety.” Starbucks denied fault and said that the damages awarded were “excessive.” Garcia’s win mirrors a 1990s lawsuit against McDonald’s in which a woman was awarded $3 million in damages after a spilled coffee gave her third-degree burns and a 2023 case where a family received $800,000 after a McDonald’s chicken nugget seared their toddler and left her with second-degree burns.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Viral Baby Wombat Kidnapper Issues Unconvincing Apology After Backlash
I’M SORRY BUT...
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 03.15.25 12:36PM EDT 
BALLARAT, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 5: Coco the 12-year-old Common Wombat has given birth to her third baby at Ballarat Wildlife Park in Victoria, which is a rare occurance in captive Wombats.
BALLARAT, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 5: Coco the 12-year-old Common Wombat has given birth to her third baby at Ballarat Wildlife Park in Victoria, which is a rare occurance in captive Wombats. Craig Borrow/Newspix/Getty Images

The American influencer who sparked outrage after a video of her snatching a baby wombat from its mother in Australia went viral has issued an explanation: “I ran, not to rip the joey away from its mother, but from fear she might attack me,” Sam Jones wrote on social media, according to the Associated Press. The video, which was widely condemned, showed Jones sprinting away from the wombat’s mom while dangling the young marsupial. In her statement, Jones said she felt “truly sorry” about the incident. She claimed that she stopped her car when she saw the wombat on the side of the road out of concern for its safety. “However, as is seen from the video, when I walked up to them, the joey did not move or run off,” she wrote. “I was concerned it may have been sick or injured, and made a snap judgement to pick up the joey and see if that was the case.” The video, which Jones later deleted, shows her declaring, “I caught a baby wombat” as an unknown man films and laughs. Even Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the incident was an “outrage.” Jones left the country voluntarily.

Read it at The Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Passenger Punches Out Airline Gate Agent in Viral Clip
GATES OF HELL
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 03.15.25 10:22AM EDT 
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 4: An United Airlines Boeing MAX9 aircraft departs San Diego International Airport to Denver on March 4, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
An United Airlines Boeing MAX9 aircraft departs San Diego International Airport to Denver on March 4, 2025 in San Diego, California. Kevin Carter/Getty Images

A 54-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after punching a United Airlines gate agent at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, WUSA9 reported. In a viral clip, Maryland resident Christopher Stuart Crittenden attempts to walk onto the jet bridge as passengers depart a previous flight. When Crittenden is blocked by the gate agent, he says, “I’m done with this bulls--t,” before launching an attack. Eyewitnesses reported issues with flights being canceled and said that the flight Crittenden attempted to queue for was fully booked. Crittenden was charged with assault and disorderly conduct, and the agent was transported to a local hospital for injuries. In response to the incident, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Works Union called on the Federal Aviation Administration to take action and institute stronger protections for airline customer service representatives. “Our members deserve a workplace where they can focus on providing excellent customer service—not one where they fear being attacked by passengers,” the union said. “This latest incident is yet another example of the unacceptable rise in violence against frontline airline workers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These Salon-Quality Scalp Care Essentials Will Keep Your Head Hydrated and Dandruff-Free
HEADS UP!
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Updated 02.26.25 1:58PM EST 
Published 02.26.25 1:10PM EST 
Jupiter's selection of anti-dandruff and dry scalp care products
Jupiter

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Between dandruff and dryness, taking care of your scalp can (literally) feel like a head-scratcher. Enter Jupiter, an innovative scalp care brand with a suite of salon-quality, dermatologist-tested products to soothe scalp discomfort and keep your hair looking better than ever.

If you find yourself bothered with a dry and itchy or are constantly brushing off powdered sugar-like flakes from your head, the Jupiter Hydrating Shampoo is a must-try. This rich-lather formula targets dry scalp issues while still preserving your hair color and quality. Plus, it smells great!

Jupiter Hydrating Shampoo
Buy At Target$15

Every shampoo should be paired with a great conditioner to lock in moisture and prevent flaking—and the Jupiter Nourishing Conditioner more than ticks the box. Formulated with a blend of nourishing oils, calming oatmeal (yes, that’s a thing), and vitamins that help fight back against damage to your scalp and hair, this conditioner will have you feeling (and looking) fresh long after you get out of the shower.

Jupiter Nourishing Conditioner
Buy At Target$15

For anyone suffering from mild-moderate dandruff or dealing with yellow, confetti-like flakes, the Jupiter Restoring Serum will feel like a godsend. Packed with skin-friendly vitamins and botanicals, this serum delivers targeted scalp relief whenever and wherever you need it, making it perfect for daily touch-ups and extending the time between washes.

Jupiter Restoring Serum
Buy At Target$18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
JD Vance Ridicules Protesters: ‘Don’t You All Have Jobs?’
GET A JAB
Mike Wass 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 03.15.25 5:29AM EDT 
Published 03.14.25 11:45PM EDT 
U.S. Vice President JD Vance introduces his friend and President Donald Trump's nominee to be under secretary of defense for policy, Elbridge Colby, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Getty

Vice President J.D. Vance took aim at protesters at a manufacturing event in Bay City, Michigan, where he touted President Donald Trump’s economic agenda. Vance, who was speaking at Vantage Plastics, had little sympathy for people outside the venue who were carrying signs with messages like “Protect Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.” In fact, he suggested their protest was due to a lack of better things to do. “It’s a cool afternoon, on a Friday, and don’t you all have jobs?” The protesters were primarily focused on opposing Trump’s economic policies, particularly any plans to cut Social Security, a move championed by figures like billionaire Elon Musk. The DOGE head honcho has repeatedly criticized Social Security, claiming it benefits undocumented immigrants. The event occurred as Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum sparked backlash, particularly from Canada, Mexico, and China, and added strain on U.S. trade relations. Vance attempted to defend the tariffs, claiming they wouldn’t affect U.S.-based businesses. “Our administration’s plan, our goal is to make it easier and more affordable, to make things within the United States of America,” he said. “If you invest in America, in American jobs, in American workers, in American businesses, you’re going to be rewarded.” Vance closed with a message about the administration’s focus on boosting American manufacturing, promising tax cuts and reduced regulations for domestic companies.

Read it at Raw Story

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
‘Midnight Rider’ Director’s Manslaughter Conviction Cleared After 10 Years Probation
TIME SERVED
Catherine Bouris
Published 03.14.25 11:29PM EDT 
Randall Miller
Jesse Grant/WireImage

Film director Randall Miller has had his 2015 involuntary manslaughter conviction cleared after completing 10 years probation, TheWrap reports. Miller was convicted after the 2014 death of second assistant camerawoman Sarah Jones on the set of his movie Midnight Rider: The Gregg Allman Story after an accident involving a freight train. He pleaded guilty and served one year in jail, becoming the first filmmaker to be imprisoned for a film-related death; John Landis was acquitted of involuntary manslaughter following the on-set deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors during the filming of 1983’s Twilight Zone: The Movie, while Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter charges following the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust were dismissed last year. Miller was able to make use of the Georgia First Offender Act to obtain a court order that wipes the conviction from his record. In a statement, he said, “I am so grateful that this day has finally come. With this exoneration my record has been cleared.”

Read it at TheWrap

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
Crime & JusticeDiddy Shocks Courtroom With Gray Hair and Beard
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Crime & JusticeMissing College Student’s Final Venmo Payments Revealed
Nandika Chatterjee
U.S. NewsStarbucks Must Pay $50M After Spill Burns Man’s Genitals
Kenneal Patterson
U.S. NewsTrump Press Sec Backs Out of WH Correspondents’ Dinner Roast
Kenneal Patterson
PoliticsNew Proposed Trump Travel Ban Would Target 43 Countries
Catherine Bouris