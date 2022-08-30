CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Deadly Storms Tear Through Michigan, Leaving Hundreds of Thousands Without Power

    SEVERE STORMS

    Isabel Rupp

    Breaking News Intern

    Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

    Storms that ripped through southwest Michigan on Monday tore down power lines and trees, leaving more than 373,000 people without power on Tuesday and killing a 14-year-old girl. The teen got electrocuted when she accidentally grabbed a wire in her backyard that was still energized. First responders had to separate her from the wire, and she later died at the hospital. These deadly storms also passed through Arkansas, where an 11-year-old boy was swept down a storm drain and died, and Texas, where extreme winds toppled a tanker truck and killed one person.

    Read it at Reuters