Deadly Tornado Tears Through Texas
TWISTER TRAGEDY
A lethal twister ravaged Laguna Heights, Texas, at around 4 a.m. Saturday, killing at least two and wounding 10, according to most recent counts by CBS News. Neighboring town Port Isabel posted on Facebook that the tornado left “extensive damage” and some outages from impacted power lines. Mounting debris on the highway connecting Laguna Heights, Port Isabel, and Laguna Vista has led officials to close it off to all traffic, and crews from multiple agencies have been tasked with cleanup. Texans on social media shared images of homes with the roofs ripped off, wrecked cars, and uprooted trees. Valley Medical Center will establish a triage center for “walking wounded,” and the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center opened a shelter with The Salvation Army, Red Cross, and Cameron County Emergency Management. Search and rescue efforts are continuing to look for additional injuries or fatalities. According to the U.S. Sun, the National Weather Service is on site.