Deadly Tornadoes Sweep Across U.S. Leaving Several Dead, Injured
A major storm system moving across the central U.S. has already led to multiple deaths and injuries from tornadoes. The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) confirmed that several people had died after a tornado hit Bollinger County shortly before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, though the number of fatalities and injuries has not yet been confirmed. “This is an active search and rescue event,” Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott told CNN. An image shared by the MSHP of the aftermath of the storm in the Marble Hill area appeared to show a scene of widespread destruction. News of the deadly storm comes just after tornadoes left dozens of others dead across the South and Midwest.