Deadly University of Georgia Crash Blamed on Excessive Speed
High speeds and unworn seatbelts were the culprits behind the deadly late night crash that claimed the lives of University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The SUV carrying Willock, LeCroy, and another two individuals including NFL draft inductee Warren McClendon, was exceeding the road’s 40 mph speed limit, reaching 64mph before hitting a curb and careening off the roadway, according to the crash report. The car then plowed through multiple utility poles and trees before landing against an apartment building just miles from campus. Willock was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, the report said, and was ejected from the Ford Expedition. He was pronounced dead at the scene. LeCroy, who was behind the wheel of the vehicle, died shortly after reaching the hospital. McClendon suffered a laceration to the middle of his head, according to the report, while the other present staff member in the car, Victoria Bowles, sustained multiple serious injuries. She was sitting in the backseat with Willock and was also not wearing a seatbelt.