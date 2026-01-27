Deadly Virus Outbreak Sparks Alarm as Airports Tighten Screening
Five people in India’s West Bengal have been confirmed infected with the Nipah virus, as countries tighten airport security amid growing concerns. The infected individuals are all healthcare workers linked to a private hospital, and one nurse is reportedly in “very critical” condition. So far, no cases have been reported outside India. Passengers traveling through three of Thailand’s airports that receive flights from the affected area, Kathmandu airport in Nepal, and other land border points with India will face screenings, while 110 people who had contact with the infected individuals in West Bengal have been quarantined. The precautions come as the World Health Organization (WHO) lists the Nipah virus as a top 10 priority disease, alongside COVID-19. The virus can be transmitted to humans from animals, through contaminated food, or directly from person to person, and has a fatality rate ranging from 40 to 75 percent, with no approved drugs or vaccines currently available. During a previous outbreak in 2018 in the southern Indian state of Kerala, 17 of 19 reported cases were fatal. Initial symptoms of the virus include fever, headaches, muscle pain, vomiting, and a sore throat.