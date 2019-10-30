CHEAT SHEET
EXODUS
Deadspin Staff Resigns En Masse Amid Revolt Over ‘Sports Only’ Policy
Deadspin staff resigned en masse on Wednesday following a public clash with top leaders at the site’s new parent company G/O Media. The staff’s top editors and writers shared on Twitter late Wednesday that they were leaving the sports and culture website after the company mandated that the site no longer cover topics unrelated to sports. In a statement to The Daily Beast, a company spokesperson said G/O was “sorry that they couldn’t work within this incredibly broad coverage mandate. We’re excited about Deadspin’s future and we’ll have some important updates in the coming days.” The resignations came just a day after the site fired a top editor for refusing to hew to G/O’s mandate to cover exclusively topics related to sports, a break with the site’s freewheeling editorial culture which often prided itself on its non-sports content.