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Top 10 Right Now
1
College Republicans Chapter Collapses After Alleged Nazi Salute
HATE GROUP
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 03.17.26 9:06AM EDT 
Univeristy of Florida
Miami Herald/TNS

The University of Florida’s College Republicans chapter has disbanded after a photo showing two members seemingly performing a Nazi salute circulated widely on social media. The University of Florida announced over the weekend that the Florida Federation of College Republicans had disbanded its campus chapter and requested that officials deactivate it as a registered student organization while new leadership is sought. The group hit back at the decision, saying that the federation has no authority over the chapter, and accused it of lying to “silence Christian conservative groups on campus.” James Fishback, a Republican gubernatorial candidate for Florida whose event the group had hosted just two days earlier, called the move an attack on the First Amendment. He added that he stands with University of Florida College Republicans “and any student group (on the right or left) whose free speech rights are under threat.” The university said it “emphatically supports its Jewish community” and remains committed to preventing antisemitism and other forms of discrimination.

Read it at The Washington Post

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2

Deaf Woman Kicked Off Frontier Flight After ‘Not Listening’

‘SO EMBARRASSING’
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.17.26 1:11PM EDT 
Published 03.17.26 1:05PM EDT 
A Frontier Airlines Airbus A321.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: A Frontier Airlines Airbus A321 airplane taxis at Los Angeles International Airport on March 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images) Kevin Carter/Getty Images

A TikTok video showing a deaf woman being removed from a Frontier Airlines flight after an attendant said she was “not listening” has gone viral. The video, posted by the account @legallyswiftie13, now has a million views and has the caption: “What’s the point of listing that you’re deaf on your ticket if Frontier refuses to accommodate.” It doesn’t capture the initial confrontation that led to the woman’s removal, but the caption alleges that a member of the flight crew removed her after she was not able to hear their instructions. “I didn’t do anything wrong. It’s so embarrassing,” the woman says in between sobs as she’s being asked to leave the aircraft. The video flashes an image of a female flight attendant, whom the poster identifies as the one responsible for calling for the deaf woman’s removal. The video shows multiple passengers, including the deaf woman’s mother, on the plane advocating for her to the gate agents in the aisle. Her mother is heard fuming as she asks, “How dare that woman?” behind the camera. According to the caption, the gate agent rebooked her on another flight and apologized for the flight crew’s treatment. A spokesperson for Frontier told the Daily Beast of the incident that the passenger was removed after boarding “with an open container which she admitted contained alcohol when questioned. Bringing an open container of alcohol on board violates both Frontier policy and federal law.” The spokesperson added: “There was no indication on the passenger’s reservation that she is deaf or has any form of disability and, according to various personnel who interacted with the passenger, she was clearly and effectively conversing with them during interactions.”

@legallyswiftie13 I was removed from a flight because I am deaf. When I went to rebook, the gate agents apologized for the flight attendant’s behavior. @Frontier Airlines please train your flight attendants on disability accommodations, specifically when somebody is deaf/hard of hearing.  #deaf #disability #discriminationawareness ♬ original sound - ASHLEY’S VERSION 🩵
Read it at Newsweek

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This Clitoral Stimulator Uses Air Pulses to Enhance Solo *and* Partner Play
🍑💦
Scouted Staff
Published 03.03.26 4:09PM EST 
Peach-shaped Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator in a soft pink-to-yellow gradient, styled on real peaches with honey dripping against a bright orange background.
Womanizer

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Self-pleasure (and partnered play) should feel empowering, not overwhelming. With so many sex toy options on the market—each with interesting shapes and sizes—finding the right fit can feel daunting, especially if you’re a newcomer. Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator takes the guesswork out of pleasure with a cute, quiet, and compact design that doesn’t skimp on the power. Many traditional sex toys rely on direct contact for stimulation, but the Peach uses Pleasure Air Technology that surrounds the clitoris with soft, rhythmic pulses, creating mind-blowing sensations whether solo or with a partner.

Wrapped in velvety-soft, body-safe silicone, the Peach is shaped to fit naturally in your hand. With 14 intensity levels, you can fine-tune the pace—whether it’s soft and gentle or powerful and intense. Each level is perfectly balanced and offers the right settings for any mood.

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A full charge gives you an hour of playtime. Though according to reviewers, you likely won’t need that long. “My girlfriend really, really, really enjoyed this,” one five-star Amazon reviewer said. “It makes for some very fun evenings and has become a bit of a treat for us.” Other reviews also praise the clitoral stimulator’s ergonomic design. “This product is really ergonomically designed, which makes it extremely comfortable to hold,” another pleased Amazon shopper wrote, adding that it’s super quiet and discreet enough for travel.

Right now, the Peach is only $39 (normally it’s $69). Whether you’re exploring solo or turning up the heat with a partner, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

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3
‘Survivor’ Stars’ Son Dead After Tragic Accident
GONE TOO SOON
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.17.26 11:14AM EDT 
Rex Culpepper #17 of the Syracuse Orange runs out for the game against the Holy Cross Crusaders at the Carrier Dome
SYRACUSE, NY - SEPTEMBER 28: Rex Culpepper #17 of the Syracuse Orange runs out for the game against the Holy Cross Crusaders at the Carrier Dome on September 28, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeats Holy Cross 41-3. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Rex Culpepper, son of Survivor stars Brad and Monica Culpepper, has died after a dirt bike accident at 28. Rex’s fiancée, Savanna Morgan, announced the former Syracuse quarterback’s death via Instagram on Monday. “No one expects to meet the love of your life and lose them in only 6 short years after meeting,” she said. Rex passed away from injuries he sustained during the tragic accident, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Rex played quarterback for Syracuse University from 2017 to 2020. The star played while undergoing treatment for testicular cancer, which he was diagnosed with in the spring of 2018. “Rex lived his life with endless passion, having overcome cancer at the age of 20 while playing for the Orange. Appearing in 30 games, Rex played football as fiercely as he lived life,” the Syracuse football team said about their quarterback. Rex’s father, Brad Culpepper, was also a football player, playing as a defensive tackle for the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Chicago Bears in an eight-year run in the NFL. Both of Rex’s parents, Brad and Monica, competed on Survivor: Blood vs. Water, an edition of the popular show that features returning castaways competing against their loved ones. Monica also competed on Survivor: One World, and Brad was runner-up on Survivor: Game Changers.

Read it at People

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4
Fire Chief Flips Out at Snowmobiler Rescued After Warning
HE WAS WARNED
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 03.17.26 1:07PM EDT 
U.S. Coast Guard
U.S. Coast Guard

A snowmobiler got stuck on the ice in the Great Lakes after being warned by authorities not to go out. The unnamed 55-year-old headed out onto Lake Huron on Sunday, despite being warned by Mackinac Island Fire Department Deputy Chief Larry Rickley to keep clear of the ice. Rescuers received a ping from the man who was around a mile to the west of the island, despite conditions that were described by the department as “worse than a whiteout (if that’s possible).” The man was told to stay where he was as first responders headed out to find him, the Coast Guard was notified, and as they got closer told him to use his GPS to move towards them. However, he soon came across water and was spotted by the Coast Guard, which then took over the operation. The Coast Guard’s Lt. William Erekson confirmed to People that the man had early signs of hypothermia. The man’s actions come to the chagrin of Chief Jason St. Onge, who said in his statement, “DO US ALL A FAVOR AND STAY OFF THE ICE.”

Read it at People

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This Peptide Nasal Spray Takes Anti-Aging in a New Direction
PEPTIDE POWER
Scouted Staff
Published 03.16.26 1:14PM EDT 
Drift Peptide Nasal Spray
Drift.

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Peptides are having a major moment in the wellness and longevity space right now—and for good reason. These short chains of amino acids play an important role in many biological processes in the body, and when used strategically, certain peptides may support everything from metabolic health and recovery to skin rejuvenation and healthy aging. While many peptide therapies are traditionally administered by medical providers via injection, newer delivery systems are making these buzzy compounds more accessible than ever.

One brand leading the charge is Drift, an innovative wellness company offering convenient, needle-free peptide nasal sprays that deliver targeted benefits without injections or a prescription. Its GHK-Cu 50MG Peptide Nasal Spray harnesses the potential anti-aging benefits of the copper peptide in a simple, once-daily spray that can easily fit into your existing wellness routine.

GHK-Cu is a copper peptide widely recognized for its potential anti-aging and tissue-repair properties, and it’s one of the most extensively studied peptides in skincare and regenerative beauty.

Drift GHK-CU Peptide Nasal Spray
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According to Drift, the clinically researched compound may help support skin, hair, and recovery by promoting collagen and elastin production—two structural proteins that naturally decline as we age. With consistent use, the brand says users may notice smoother-looking skin, reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and stronger, healthier-looking hair.

The best part? The user-friendly delivery method. Rather than injections, Drift’s formula is administered via nasal spray, making it a far less intimidating option for those curious about incorporating peptides into their routine. The recommended dosage is just three sprays per day, making it a low-effort addition to your daily supplement stack.

If you’re interested in exploring the world of peptides without needles or complicated protocols, Drift’s nasal sprays offer a convenient, relatively affordable entry point into the rapidly growing functional wellness category.

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5
Snow Chaos and a Trump Shutdown Turn America’s Airports Into Nightmare
PERFECT STORM
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.17.26 11:24AM EDT 
A ground crew de-ices an Embraer ERJ-175 American Eagle passenger plane (L) at LaGuardia Airport in New York on February 22, 2026. A fast-developing storm is threatening to pummel the US East Coast with a foot or more of snow beginning Sunday, bringing Mother Nature's wrath to a region that only just dug out from a previous winter wallop. Meteorologists issued blizzard warnings for New York and parts of at least six states, warning Saturday that heavy snow and gale-force winds are forecast to slam all major cities along the densely populated Interstate 95 northeast corridor, including Philadelphia, Boston and even Washington further south. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

A powerful storm system and a month-long partial government shutdown have combined to paralyze air travel across the country, canceling more than 900 flights and delaying over 2,600 more. The shutdown, now in its second month, has left Transportation Security Administration workers without paychecks since February 14 after Congress remained deadlocked over immigration. More than 300 TSA agents have quit since it began, and call-out rates have more than doubled, according to data obtained exclusively by CBS News. Many officers are “coping with eviction notices, vehicle repossessions, empty refrigerators and overdrawn bank accounts,” said Aaron Barker, a local leader with the American Federation of Government Employees. The crisis landed on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, with spring break families and March Madness fans flooding terminals nationwide. Travelers were advised to arrive three hours early at some airports, with security lines spilling onto sidewalks before dawn. “I think it’s being politicized way too much,” said one stranded Atlanta traveler. “These people are working hard, and for TSA people not to get paid, that’s silly.”

Read it at CBS

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6
Iconic Singer-Songwriter, 86, Announces Farewell Tour
ONE LAST HURRAH
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 03.16.26 10:15PM EDT 
Judy Collins
Judy Collins gestures after performing at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Lucy Nicholson/Lucy Nicholson/REUTERS

Legendary folk singer-songwriter Judy Collins is calling it quits after one last tour. Collins, 86, announced the “Sweet Judy Blue Eyes” Tour on her Instagram on Monday, capping off her historic career that’s lasted over six decades. The tour’s name is a reference to the famous Crosby, Stills & Nash song, “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” which Stephen Stills wrote about Collins in 1969, when the two were a couple. The folk star is scheduled to perform over 40 concerts in 2026, with additional dates to be announced. Joining Collins throughout the tour are special guests Richard Thompson, Bruce Cockburn, Livingston Taylor, Elles Bailey, and the High Kings, among others to be announced later. A press release said that after she finishes the main tour, she will supplement it with the “Sweet Judy Blue Eyes - Celebration Encore,” which is described as “a series of encore performances for devoted fans and new audiences alike.” Collins is set to be inducted into the Folk American Roots Hall of Fame on March 24, where she will be honored alongside Aretha Franklin, Leonard Cohen, Muddy Waters, John Hammond, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, among others.

Read it at Ultimate Classic Rock

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7
‘Baywatch’ Star Arrested After Freeing Dogs in Animal Rights Protest
PAWS AND EFFECT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.17.26 10:27AM EDT 
Baywatch stars in a photocall, in London, for the TV series now appearing on British Television. Picture shows Alexandra Paul Picture by Arnold Slater, picture taken 21st January 1993. (Photo by Arnold Slater/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)
Mirrorpix/Getty Images

A ’90s television star has been arrested after a coordinated, camera-ready raid on a Wisconsin dog breeding facility freed dozens of beagles—and landed 20 activists in handcuffs. Alexandra Paul, best known for playing Lieutenant Stephanie Holden on Baywatch between 1992 and 1997, was among those arrested for trespassing at Ridglan Farms in Blue Mounds, roughly 30 miles west of Madison. Around 60 activists, all dressed in white protective suits, were filmed breaking into the facility and carrying beagles out. The Coalition to Save the Ridglan Dogs claimed 31 dogs were taken; authorities recovered eight. “Some of the beagles taken were recovered and returned to Ridglan Farms, but several beagles remain unaccounted for,” said Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. Ridglan Farms has previously drawn activist attention for breeding beagles used in scientific research. Paul, 62, is no stranger to animal rights charges—she was charged with misdemeanor theft in 2021 for taking two chickens from a Foster Farms truck in California, and was later found not guilty.

Read it at New York Post

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8
Skiers Rescued From Frozen Lake Thanks to Ice-Block Message
ON THIN ICE
Donovan Lynch 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.17.26 10:55AM EDT 
The message that led rescuers to the stranded skiers. Credit: West Finland Coast Guard.
The message that led rescuers to the stranded skiers. Credit: West Finland Coast Guard. Ikola Jussi RVL LSMV/Credit: West Finland Coast Guard

Two cross-country skiers are safe and warm thanks to their ingenuity in a moment of sheer terror. A German couple was trying to ski across the frozen Gulf of Bothnia, which separates Finland and Sweden, when the ice around them broke, sending their gear plunging into the cold water. Their attempt to cross more than 100 miles of frozen sea instantly became a quest to survive. The two Germans found refuge on a floe, a floating chunk of ice, while they scrambled for safety. In an attempt to broadcast their location, the experienced outdoor enthusiasts activated their radio beacon and spelled the universal distress signal, “SOS,” with small pieces of ice. According to Finnish broadcaster Yle, border guards received the distress call and both Finland and Sweden dispatched airplanes for the rescue. The skiers were located in a matter of hours, after the coast guard spotted their message in ice. According to Finnish officials, the Germans were “of course cold,” but were unharmed when they were scooped up from the floe. According to the local maritime rescue service, conditions on the sea were very challenging. The Bothnian Bay, where the skiers were rescued, is usually frozen for up to half of the year.

Read it at The New York Post

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This At-Home Sleep Test Can Help Reveal Hidden Sleep Apnea
SLEEP SCAN
Scouted Staff
Published 03.11.26 9:01PM EDT 
Tired man takes off his glasses to rub his eyes.
Towfiqu barbhuiya / Unsplash

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Getting a good night’s sleep beside your partner is an unappreciated luxury, because waking up rested together is the best way to start the day. CPAP is helping couples on that journey by offering a discount on the At Home Sleep Test for Sleep Awareness Month. The goal is to help couples discover how to make bedtime more enjoyable for each other.

CPAP machines primarily help with sleep apnea (a common sleep disorder that causes breathing problems during sleep and snoring). It is the second most common sleep disorder in the world, yet it is severely underdiagnosed. Sleep apnea may also increase the risk of developing other health conditions (including cancer, according to CPAP), making detection key.

At Home Sleep Test
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The at-home test kit includes the Wesper device, a clinical-grade sleep apnea test that uses two medical sensors to measure your breathing, oxygen levels, snoring, and overall sleep quality throughout the night. The kit also includes a physician evaluation and, if you qualify, a prescription for treatment. Getting started is simple—just download the Wesper app, set up the device, wear it for two nights in a row, and wait for your results to be reviewed by a medical professional. The comprehensive test delivers lab-quality insights from the comfort of your own bed, making it a convenient alternative to traditional sleep studies.

A CPAP may not be the first product to come to mind when you think of romance, but knowing how to bring more peace and quiet to the bedroom is a great way to enhance intimacy—and your wellbeing overall. After all, sleep is sexy. So, if you or your parent thinks they might suffer from sleep apnea, take advantage of this discount on the CPAP At Home Sleep Test.

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9
Israel Says Iran Security Chief Killed as Trump’s War Escalates
ON TARGET
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 03.17.26 9:05AM EDT 
Published 03.17.26 9:01AM EDT 
FILE PHOTO: Ali Larijani, former chairman of the parliament of Iran, reacts as he registers as a candidate for the presidential election at the Interior Ministry, in Tehran, Iran May 31, 2024. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo
Majid Asgaripour/via REUTERS

Two of Iran’s top security officials have been killed in airstrikes, Israel has claimed. Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, said Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Ali Larijani, was killed overnight, as President Donald Trump’s war continues to escalate. He was a former chairman of the Iranian parliament and a key advisor to the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with whom he had worked on negotiations with the U.S. over Iran’s nuclear program. In January, the U.S. Treasury identified him as the figure behind Iran’s brutal crackdown on demonstrators in January, which is feared to have left tens of thousands dead. Placing tariffs on him earlier this year, the Treasury said he was “responsible for coordinating the response to the protests on behalf of the supreme leader of Iran.” Israel also said it had killed the Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force boss, Gholamreza Soleimani, while he was hiding out in a tent along with other commanders. The Basij force spearheads efforts to suppress demonstrations in the country. “Larijani and the Basij commander were eliminated last night and have joined Khamenei, the head of the annihilation program,” Katz said. Iran has not confirmed either death.

Read it at The Associated Press

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10
‘Showtime at the Apollo’ Co-Host Dies at 74
STORIED CAREER
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 03.17.26 8:10AM EDT 
Actress KiKi Shepherd arrives at the YWCA 2010 Black And White Benefactrix Ball at Beverly Hills Hotel on October 22, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage)
Maury Phillips/WireImage/Getty Images

Longtime Showtime at the Apollo host Kiki Shepard has died at the age of 74. TMZ said the face of the iconic music showcase, born Chiquita Renee Shepard, suffered a massive heart attack. Her representative, LaShirl Smith, confirmed her death according to the Daily Mail. The Texas native led the show from 1987 until 2002, working with comedians like Steve Harvey, Rudy Rush, and Sinbad at the iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem. As well as her hosting work, she also had screen credits in Everybody Hates Chris, Grey’s Anatomy, A Different World, Baywatch, and NYPD Blue, according to Deadline. She also did work on Broadway, in Bubbling Brown Sugar, Porgy and Bess, and Reggae. Before her 15-year stint at the Apollo, where she raised the curtain on so many performers’ careers, she worked as a professional dancer touring around the world, including for the prestigious D.C. Repertory Dance Company. During her time in Harlem, she was known as the “Apollo Queen of Fashion.”

Read it at TMZ

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