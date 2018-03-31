From weighted blankets to the Shazam of paint colors, these were your favorite deals in March. Unsurprisingly they’re all pretty practical, but most importantly they’re all still on sale. See the full list of March’s most-shopped sales below.

• Nix Mini Color Sensor, $69 (30% off): This pocket-sized sensor lets you match colors in the world with extreme precision.

• Ultimate Data & Analytics Bundle, $39 (97% off): This collection of courses will teach you everything you need to know about data management and business analytics.

• Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs, $17.99 (25% off): These innovative earplugs will protect your hearing while still letting you enjoy concerts with enhanced sound clarity.

• Gravis Weighted Blanket (15 lbs), $189.99 (24% off): This weighted blanket is like a giant, warm hug that melts stress away.

• Degoo Premium: Lifetime 3TB Backup Plan, $64.99 (95% off): 3TB of secure cloud storage to manage and share files with remarkable simplicity.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.