Dean Cain Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed on ‘Lois & Clark’

Sequel to Classic Julia Roberts Movie Gets the Green Light
WEDDING BELLS
Janna Brancolini
Published 07.30.25 12:03PM EDT 
Julia Roberts arrives at the 50th Cesar Film Awards at L'Olympia on February 28, 2025 in Paris, France.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Sony Pictures has given the green light to a sequel of the beloved Julia Roberts rom com My Best Friend’s Wedding. It’s not clear which of the film’s original stars will be return, but Dermot Mulroney—who played the titular best friend—first teased the possibility of a sequel last week during an interview with the New York Post. The project has now been confirmed, with Oscar-nominated director Celine Song tapped to write the screenplay. The original 1997 film, directed by P.J. Hogan, starred Roberts as a food critic named Julianne who makes a pact with Mulroney’s Michael that if they’re not married by age 28, they will marry each other. Julianne then realizes on the eve of Michael’s wedding to his girlfriend, Kimmy, played by Cameron Diaz, that she’s in love with him, and sets out to sabotage the nuptials. The movie was a box office hit, bringing in $127 million in North America, and earned three Golden Globe nominations. The sequel’s screenwriter, Song, was nominated for an Academy Award for her film Past Lives and recently proved her rom com chops with A24’s Materialists, starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.

‘World’s Hottest Man’ Reveals It Took Years to Get Over Model Ex
CRUSHING BLOW
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.30.25 10:32AM EDT 
Published 07.30.25 10:17AM EDT 
Tyson Beckford in 2004.
Tyson Beckford in 2004. Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

Model Tyson Beckford may be considered one of the hottest men in the world but that doesn’t mean he’s a stranger to heartbreak. In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, the model and actor, who once dated Australian Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik, revealed it took years to get over his famous ex. The couple dated from 2008-2015 with Shaik saying the split was “a mutual agreement.” Beckford described the ordeal as “a crushing blow” that took him nearly four years to get over. “I was madly in love, and I seriously never got my heart broken like that before.” He recalls gushing over his then-partner when he met Cartier’s vice president a month before they separated. “I told him I had this amazing lady I wanted to marry and I knew the ring.” Beckford said the breakup made him retreat into his shell, going into “defense mode” that prevented him from dating—until now. Beckford has a son, Jordan, who was born in 1998 during his relationship with stylist April Roomet. Shaik has a child in 2022, a son named Zai, with with her partner Matthew Adesuyan. Meanwhile, Beckford is back in the dating pool, joining Bravo’s new reality show Kings Court alongside two other famous bachelors, where they court 22 successful women to find their true love. Beckford joined the show after turning it down four times, saying he wants to show “that person who is emotional, the mama’s boy. We’re going to show that side.”

Why Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Will Get Nothing From His Will
PROTECTING MY HEART
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.30.25 12:09PM EDT 
Brooke Hogan (L) and Hulk Hogan (R)
Brooke Hogan with father Hulk Hogan in 2004. Harry Langdon/Getty Images

Hulk Hogan had an estimated net worth of $25 million when he died suddenly last week, but don’t expect his daughter to walk away with any of it. Brooke Hogan, 37, reportedly asked to be removed from her father’s will in 2023 after cutting ties with him. In a lengthy Instagram post Tuesday, the reality star said she “had to step away to protect [her] heart.” While she kept the details vague, Hogan implied their close relationship grew distant when she expressed concern over her father’s health issues and “begged him to rest.” “He continued to be a financial success for many. This is the last thing I wanted for him—he’s been working and tearing his body apart his entire life,” she added. Hogan, who appeared alongside her family in the reality series Hogan Knows Best, revealed earlier this year that she was estranged from both parents after a public spat with her mother, Linda Hogan, 65. At the time, Brooke said her estrangement from her father “also pertains to… his current wife,” Sky Daily, 49. Despite their estrangement, Hogan paid tribute to her father in another post on Tuesday, sharing a montage of family photos and writing, “You were my everything, and I will always be your girl.”

Olympic Gold Medalist, 31, Dies in Climbing Accident
‘EXCEPTIONAL SPORTSWOMAN’
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.30.25 12:07PM EDT 
German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier passed away in a climbing accident in Pakistan.
German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier passed away in a climbing accident in Pakistan. Kevin Voigt/Getty Images

German Olympic gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier has died in a climbing accident, rescuers confirmed. The 31-year-old was caught in a rockfall at an altitude of around 18,700 feet as she was climbing Laila Peak in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan on Monday. Dahlmeier’s management told German newspaper Die Welt on Wednesday that she most likely died from her injuries that day. “It was Laura Dahlmeier’s express and written will that in a case like this, no-one should risk their life to recover her,” they said. It added that “it was her wish to leave her body behind on the mountain in this case.” German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid tribute to the “exceptional sportswoman” Wednesday. “Laura Dahlmeier was an ambassador for our country in the world, a role model for peaceful, cheerful and fair coexistence across borders,” he wrote. President of the International Olympic Committee Kirsty Coventry said that Dahlmeier “lost her life in her beloved mountains,” and that “she will be remembered forever.” Dahlmeier won two gold medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in sprint and pursuit races, as well as bronze in the individual competition. She won 15 more medals in World Championships before retiring in 2019 and becoming a state-certified mountain and ski guide in 2023.

Delta Sued After Worker Filmed Lewd Videos on Passenger’s Forgotten iPad
ICLOUD HORROR
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.30.25 10:24AM EDT 
Delta airplane.
A woman was able to bypass multiple security checkpoints and board a Delta flight from New York City to Paris. NurPhoto via Getty Images

A South Carolina couple has sued Delta Air Lines after a child’s forgotten pink iPad was allegedly stolen by an employee and used to upload graphic sexual images. Tory and Brooke Brewer claim in the suit that they found the lewd images—published by TMZ, appearing to show a man in a Delta lanyard masturbating—uploaded to their iCloud account after the “Peppa Pig” iPad was left behind after a July 2023 flight. “What should have been a fun family getaway was riddled with confusion and anxiety over unauthorized access to their personal devices, a breach of privacy, and the transmission of highly inappropriate, explicit video recordings sent through their child’s personal devices, something they never would have expected,” the Brewers’ attorney, Tola Familoni, said in a statement. The Brewers hoped the airline “would have acknowledged their role and responsibility for what happened to this family,” but “unfortunately didn’t do that,” sending only a “no reply” response, according to The Guardian. In a statement, Delta said “the accused individual is not a Delta employee but one of a vendor company,” adding that it has “zero tolerance for unlawful behavior of any kind but will decline to comment further on this pending litigation.” The name of the vendor was not disclosed, and the Daily Beast has contacted Delta for further clarification.

Damning Poll Finds Huge Amount of Voters Believe Trump Was ‘Involved’ in Epstein’s Crimes
COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 07.30.25 9:47AM EDT 
Published 07.30.25 9:33AM EDT 
Jeffrey Epstein (left) and Donald Trump in 1997.
Jeffrey Epstein (left) and Donald Trump in 1997. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Nearly half of Americans believe President Donald Trump was somehow involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, a striking new poll has revealed. When asked by YouGov: “Do you think that Donald Trump was involved in crimes allegedly committed by Jeffrey Epstein?” 46 percent of respondents said yes, compared to 32 percent who said no and 23 percent remained unsure. No evidence has emerged implicating Trump in Epstein’s crimes, though the pair were friends for years. The poll’s findings, as usual, highlight a clear partisan divide—80 percent of Democrats believe Trump to be complicit compared to just 5 percent who do not. Meanwhile, 68 percent of Republicans reject the idea outright, but 11 percent of Trump voters believe the president was complicit in Epstein’s crimes and a further 21 percent are uncertain. Additionally, most Americans also disapprove of Trump’s handling of the Epstein investigation, with just 21 percent approving of his actions so far. Sixty-seven percent of Americans suspect a government cover-up of evidence in the Epstein case, while only 12 percent believe nothing has been hidden.

Dean Cain Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed on ‘Lois & Clark’

SHOCKING
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.30.25 11:23AM EDT 
Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher in 1993.
Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher in 1993. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

Dean Cain made a shocking revelation in a new interview with Variety this week: he was sexually harassed while filming the TV show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. Cain, 58, didn’t disclose who harassed him on the set of the ’90s hit, but he said that he “could have had the biggest sexual harassment lawsuit in Hollywood history.” Cain’s statement could resolve the longstanding question of why ABC abruptly cancelled the show—which attracted 15 million viewers per episode at its peak—after the fourth season ended. Cain had already written scripts for season five and planned to direct several episodes while also starring as Clark Kent. The Hollywood heartthrob went on to host the TV docuseries Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and star in movies such as The Broken Hearts Club, Rat Race, and Out of Time. His time as Superman has always defined his public persona, though, including in recent weeks as he’s attracted attention for his stinging critiques of the newest Man of Steel movie (which premiered earlier this month). Cain told Entertainment Weekly that director James Gunn had made the new Superman too “woke”: “Changing beloved characters I don’t think is a great idea.”

Meghan Markle’s Ex-Best Friend Splits From Husband
ANOTHER SPLIT
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.30.25 11:34AM EDT 
Published 07.30.25 10:55AM EDT 
Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney.
George Pimentel/WireImage

Fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney, known to have been among Meghan Markle’s closest friends, has split from her husband of 16 years. Page Six reports that Mulroney, 45, has been separated for “some time” from husband Ben Mulroney, 49, the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. Just last November, they forgot their anniversary, they later admitted. It has been a bumpy road for Mulroney since she entered a public spat with Sasha Exeter, a Black lifestyle influencer, in 2020, at the height of the George Floyd protests. Exeter alleged Mulroney had cyberbullied her, which Mulroney denies, and that Mulroney displayed “textbook white privilege.” In the fallout, Mulroney lost her TV and business deals. Her husband also resigned as host of the show etalk. The fiasco prompted Ben’s prominent family to do an intervention because “she was damaging the Mulroney brand,” Page Six reports. Since the incident, Mulroney and Meghan Markle, who had been close ever since they met in 2011, have not been seen together, and Markle has not invited Mulroney to join her recent projects. Mulroney was just 14 and Ben was 17 when they met. The couple share 14-year-old twins, Brian and John, and a 12-year-old daughter, Isabel (also known as Ivy).

Trump’s Approval Rating Just Dropped to a New Low
SLIP SLIDING AWAY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.30.25 7:43AM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to opening remarks, on the day he hosts a lunch for African representatives of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to opening remarks, on the day he hosts a lunch for African representatives of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to just 40 percent, the lowest since his return to the White House, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. Reuters said the survey reflected dissatisfaction with Trump’s handling of the economy and immigration and showed how “deeply polarized” the nation is over his leadership. According to the poll, 83 percent of Republicans approve of Trump’s performance compared to just 3 percent of Democrats. Meanwhile, only around a third of independents said they supported the president. The poll, conducted over three days to Monday, surveyed 1,023 adults and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points. The dip in Trump’s approval rating comes as his administration continues to pursue aggressive policies on trade and border security, despite widespread opposition. Trump’s previous rating stood at 41 percent in mid-July.

Original Singer From Legendary Heavy Metal Band Dies at 69
MONSTER OF ROCK
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 07.30.25 9:07AM EDT 
Published 07.30.25 8:58AM EDT 
Vocalist Paul Mario Day and guitarist Kenny Cox of heavy metal group More perform live on stage at the Monsters of Rock festival at Donington Park, Leicestershire, 22nd August 1981. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)
Vocalist Paul Mario Day and guitarist Kenny Cox of heavy metal group More perform live on stage at the Monsters of Rock festival at Donington Park, Leicestershire, 22nd August 1981. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images) Michael Putland/Getty Images

Paul Mario Day, the original vocalist for heavy metal icons Iron Maiden, has passed away aged 69, his family has confirmed. Day, the first of four singers to front the iconic metal band, was initially invited to join Maiden in 1975 by bassist Steve Harris when he was 19, but departed after just 10 months following claims he lacked the necessary energy and charisma. “When I sang in Iron Maiden, it was a new pub band and nobody wanted to see or hear them,” Day said in 2019. “We were all nobodies, trying to make the best music we could and fighting for an audience.” After his stint with Iron Maiden, Day fronted British heavy metal groups More and Wildfire in the 1980s, before later joining glam rock trailblazers Sweet as the lead vocalist on their comeback tour in 1985. “Paul was a huge part of the NWOBHM [New Wave of British Heavy Metal] from his time in an early version of Iron Maiden and of course his fantastic performance on the Warhead album,” More said in a statement on social media. “He was a well loved figure in British rock music and played many memorable shows, not least the legendary 1981 Monsters of Rock show at Castle Donington with AC/DC, Whitesnake/David Coverdale as well as tours with Iron Maiden, Def Leppard and many other legendary artists.” Day relocated to Australia in the late 80s and continued to perform as a musician until his passing.

