Dean Cain Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed on ‘Lois & Clark’

Model Tyson Beckford may be considered one of the hottest men in the world but that doesn’t mean he’s a stranger to heartbreak. In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, the model and actor, who once dated Australian Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik, revealed it took years to get over his famous ex. The couple dated from 2008-2015 with Shaik saying the split was “a mutual agreement.” Beckford described the ordeal as “a crushing blow” that took him nearly four years to get over. “I was madly in love, and I seriously never got my heart broken like that before.” He recalls gushing over his then-partner when he met Cartier’s vice president a month before they separated. “I told him I had this amazing lady I wanted to marry and I knew the ring.” Beckford said the breakup made him retreat into his shell, going into “defense mode” that prevented him from dating—until now. Beckford has a son, Jordan, who was born in 1998 during his relationship with stylist April Roomet. Shaik has a child in 2022, a son named Zai, with with her partner Matthew Adesuyan. Meanwhile, Beckford is back in the dating pool, joining Bravo’s new reality show Kings Court alongside two other famous bachelors, where they court 22 successful women to find their true love. Beckford joined the show after turning it down four times, saying he wants to show “that person who is emotional, the mama’s boy. We’re going to show that side.”