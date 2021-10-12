Dean Cain Is Not a Fan of the New Bisexual Superman

CHEAT SHEET
    Like Superman to kryptonite, Dean Cain just cannot handle progress. The former Superman star, who has previously whined on Fox News about “woke-ism” and “anti-Americanism,” isn’t a fan of DC Comics’ recent announcement that Jonathan Kent, the current superman, will come out as bisexual in the series. On Fox & Friends on Tuesday, Cain said the move wasn’t particularly innovative or “bold or brave or some crazy new direction.” He said his daughter in the CW series Supergirl was gay and Superman would be better off focusing on the “real evil in this world.”

    “Brave would be having him fighting for the rights of gay people in Iran where they’ll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay,” said Cain. He accused the higher-ups at DC of “bandwagoning.”

