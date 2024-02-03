Dean Phillips Wins Right to Be on Wisconsin Ballot With Biden

Rep. Dean Phillips will be on the ballot for Wisconsin’s Democratic presidential primary after the state’s high court ruled that the committee that left him off didn’t properly consider him. President Joe Biden’s campaign did not have an immediate comment on his longshot rival’s victory—but Phillips cheered. “Today, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck a blow against the anti-democratic attempts by Biden allies to unlawfully keep Congressman Dean Phillips off the ballot,” his campaign said in a statement, according to the Associated Press. Under state law, the committee must put on the ballot any candidate “whose candidacy is generally advocated or recognized in the national news media throughout the United States.” But the court found that the bipartisan panel didn’t even discuss Phillips and just put on Biden. In the New Hampshire primary, Phillips got 20 percent of the vote—but Biden got 64 percent purely through write-ins. Phillips has also vowed to fight to be added to the ballot in Tennessee, Florida, and North Carolina.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10