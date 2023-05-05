Dear Tucker Carlson, This Is How White Men Really Fight

When it comes to the way white men fight, they mostly point at people of color and say they started it.

That’s the response from The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy, who on this week’s episode of the podcast reacts to a racist text message sent by the former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that, according to The New York Times, may have been responsible for the 53-year-old’s ouster.

In the text, Carlson describes watching video of people fighting in the street in Washington. He describes it as a group of Trump supporters surrounding an “Antifa kid” and “pounding the living shit out of him.”

“It was three against one, at least,” he continued. “Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight.”

The message is confusing for Levy, because as he points out, “This is the history of our country. This is the history of Europe. I’m not really sure why he thinks that suddenly this is not how white men fight. It just gets to everything about him that is just so bad. Everything he does is at the very least, it’s tinged with racism. And by that I mean it’s racist.”

“What he’s saying here is it’s not how white men fight. It’s how Black people fight unfairly, dishonorably. That’s what he’s saying here.”

Then, Gary Marcus—scientist, bestselling author, serial entrepreneur, and host of the new podcast Humans Versus Machines— explores whether the future of AI is a disaster for democracy.

“You’re looking at it the right way,” Marcus tells Moodie of how serious the situation is.

“We do have to worry about what bad actors are going to do with the AI we have now,” he said. “It’s a really powerful tool from the perspective of people that want to create propaganda. It’s like the best tool for making propaganda, you know, one of the best tools of all time.”

Plus! Mike Masnick, founder and editor of TechDirt, joins the program to talk about Pornhub pulling out of Utah after a new state law that requires residents who want to visit the site to apply for what he calls “a porn license.”

