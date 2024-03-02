Death Certificate Reveals Richard Lewis’ Cause of Death
GONE TOO SOON
Comedian Richard Lewis’ official cause of death has been revealed after his death certificate was made public by The Blast. The site reported that the Curb Your Enthusiasm actor’s cause of death was listed as “cardiopulmonary arrest” with the secondary cause being Parkinson’s disease, which the 76-year-old had battled for years. A rep for Lewis confirmed that the actor passed away in his Los Angeles home. “His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship, and support and asks for privacy at this time,” the rep said. His Curb co-star and best friend Larry David said he was devastated by Lewis’ death. “Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me,” he said in a statement. “He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.”