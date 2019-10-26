Death Count Explodes as Trump Vows to End ‘Endless Wars’

Since President Trump suddenly withdrew American troops from Syria last week, he has repeatedly claimed that he’s simply fulfilling his campaign promise of ending the United States’ “endless wars.” It’s an appealing sentiment, but it couldn’t be further from the truth.

The cruelty of the conflict he’s helped Turkey unleash in Northern Syria, and his lack of empathy towards those being affected, lays bare the emptiness of his words. Unfortunately, this is just the latest example of Trump claiming the mantle of anti-war president, while instituting policies that actually encourage the killing of civilians.

Trump’s calls for an end to American involvement in armed conflicts are a far cry from what he’s actually done as Commander-in-Chief. He has only expanded the so-called “war on terror,” bombing everywhere from Somalia to Libya to Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan, all while deliberately making U.S. actions far more brutal for the people living in these countries.