Death Metal Pioneer Dead at 62

Morbid Angel co-founder Mike Browning has died at 62, sending the death metal community into mourning. Browning, considered a pioneer of the genre, co-launched the influential Florida band in 1983 alongside guitarist Trey Azagthoth, contributing on drums and vocals in its earliest material before leaving the group. He later forged his own path by creating Nocturnus, a band widely recognized for mixing death metal with science-fiction themes, before reviving the project as Nocturnus A.D. in 2013. His death was announced by Profound Lore Records, while former bandmates and fellow musicians shared tributes celebrating his impact. Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren said Browning was both “a musical legend” and “truly the nicest guy,” while Morbid Angel thanked him for laying the band’s foundation. Browning is survived by his daughter, Bela, who said her father was “an amazing person” and an even better dad. His cause of death was not released.