Death of Black Trans Woman Pulled From River Ruled a Homicide
The death of a black trans woman whose body was pulled from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia was deemed a homicide by the city’s medical examiner on Friday. Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells was discovered with multiple stab wounds around 7 p.m. Monday, and the 27-year-old’s death is being probed by homicide investigators. A friend, Madelyn Morrison, described Fells as a “fun” and “vibrant” person who loved fashion and music. “She always showed us these pieces of hers that were so brilliant, so creative,” Morrison told The Philadelphia Inquirer. Activists decried Fells’ death, saying that “we as a country have been failing trans people, particularly black trans people.” “This brings to the forefront a conversation that needs to be had right now,” Deja Lynn Alvarez, the first transgender woman to run for Philadelphia City Council, told the newspaper.