Why Death of ‘Buffy’ Star, 39, May Remain a Mystery

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Zendaya and Shrek Memes Stun in First ‘Shrek 5′ Teaser
GOING GREEN
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.27.25 3:42PM EST 
Zendaya attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Zendaya attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

TikTok, Zendaya, and a new yassified animation style pillar the long-awaited first look at Shrek 5. In a 30-second snippet released Thursday, DreamWorks teased the upcoming family romp which is slated to release in theaters Dec. 2026. Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy will all be reprising their roles as Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey respectively, however, a new cast member will also be joining the gang… Miss Zendaya Coleman. The Emmy-winning actress will be playing Shrek and Fiona’s daughter, and in case that wasn’t enough of a signal for Shrek’s new era, Far Far Far Away apparently also has TikTok now? The teaser sees Shrek and Donkey scrolling through an all-too familiar feed of Shrek memes—meta commentary or Gen Z appeal? It also boasts a modernized animation style which users on social media still seem to be adjusting to. In any case, Shrek is back, better, and more chronically online than ever, plus, the Shrek twerking memes are now officially canon.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Gene Hackman’s Family Reveals What They Believe Caused His Death
WHAT HAPPENED
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Updated 02.27.25 11:25AM EST 
Published 02.27.25 10:33AM EST 
Gene Hackman.
Gene Hackman’s daughter revealed his suspected cause of death. Vera Anderson/WireImage

Gene Hackman’s daughter believes that carbon monoxide poisoning was responsible for the deaths of the Oscar-winning actor, his wife, and their dog, according to a report. Elizabeth Jean Hackman told TMZ that although the family isn’t positive this is the cause of death, it’s the leading theory. The Santa Fe county sheriff told the outlet that its deputies are still investigating and haven’t ruled anything out. Hackman, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 64, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday after police performed a welfare check. Hackman, regarded as an actor’s actor, was best known for his breakout role in The French Connection, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor in 1971. He took home his second Oscar, this time in the Best Supporting Actor category, for the 1992 Clint Eastwood flick Unforgiven. He and Arakawa, a classical pianist, had been married for over three decades. Hackman’s daughter said since retiring from Hollywood in 2004, the actor had focused on painting. His favorite of his films was The French Connection, she said.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Bissell Just Launched a Mini Version of Its Beloved Little Green Machine Cleaner
FUN-SIZED
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 02.25.25 8:58PM EST 
Bissell Little Green Machine Mini
Bissell.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s no surprise that Bissell’s O.G. Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is almost certainly the most beloved cleaning gadget on social media in the last few years—and perhaps of all time. It may seem like a novelty cleaning gadget, but despite its pint-size profile, this thing is as powerful as many of its full-sized counterparts. Now, Bissell has launched an even more portable (and car-friendly) version of its original bestselling cleaner: The Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner. The fun-sized cleaner delivers as much deep cleaning power as the original version but in a smaller size that allows for added portability—just in time for spring cleaning season.

Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner
See At BISSELL$95

At just seven pounds (seriously, even my cat weighs more than this thing!), the sleek Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner tackles even the toughest oh-no situations, whether it be cleaning up the rug your cat just threw up on, frantically trying to restore the filthy couch upholstery before your in-laws arrive for the weekend, or tackling crumbs, sand, and whatever else your dog (or child) drags into your car. Not only does it offer powerful suction, but it also lifts new and old stains and removes odor like a charm. It’s the ultimate small space sidekick to have in your cleaning arsenal—especially for parents and pet owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Trump Accepts King Charles’ ‘Unprecedented’ Invitation for Second State Visit
DO COME AGAIN
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 02.27.25 2:21PM EST 

President Donald Trump has been invited to the U.K. by King Charles for a second state visit. A handwritten letter extending the invitation was in an envelope handed personally to Trump by U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who is visiting the White House Thursday. The invitation was accepted by Trump, who opened the letter on camera and called Charles “a great, great gentleman.” Trump said, “Well, that’s really nice,” as he displayed the letter, calling Charles “a beautiful man and a wonderful man.” Trump is a big fan of the royals. He met Queen Elizabeth II twice during his first presidency. His first visit was a working trip in July 2018, where he had tea with the queen at Windsor Castle and inspected a Guard of Honor. In June 2019, he returned for a full state visit, which included a grand state banquet at Buckingham Palace, and participation in events marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Both visits drew significant media attention and public protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Michael Bolton Appears Frail in Pic Celebrating His Birthday
BOLTON’S BIRTHDAY
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.27.25 11:39AM EST 
Facebook
Facebook Facebook

Grammy-winning singer Michael Bolton posted a rare family photo on Wednesday, following his brain tumor diagnosis. He took to Facebook to share a snapshot of the celebrations on his 72nd birthday with his children and his grandchildren. “Spending my birthday filled with love and gratitude,” his caption read. “Wishing you all the same, today & everyday!” Bolton was surrounded by his two daughters Holly and Taryn, along with three of his granddaughters. His third daughter Isa was not in the picture. The “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” singer’s birthday celebration follows news that he canceled his upcoming London concert while he recovers from brain surgery amid his battle with cancer. In late 2023, Bolton was diagnosed with brain cancer and had to undergo “immediate surgery.” Later in Jan. 2024, he shared a health update with fans writing: “I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges.” He added: “Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery.” At that time he had claimed that he “will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery” and will “take a temporary break from touring.”

Read it at Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Experience What Edge-to-Edge Vulva Stimulation Feels Like With This Flexible Vibrator
BUZZWORTHY
Davon Singh
Published 02.27.25 1:56PM EST 
Person holding a purple MysteryVibe vibrating ring on a bed, highlighting its flexible and ergonomic design for couples' intimacy.
MysteryVibe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for a new way to play in the bedroom, allow us to introduce you to MysteryVibe’s new Legato vibrator. Unlike most external vibrators, the Legato is a ring vibrator engineered to stimulate the vulva—not just the clitoris. This is an ideal sex toy for those seeking a penetration-free external vibrator that doesn’t just offer direct clitoral stimulation.

Created by leading OB-GYNS and urologists, the beginner-friendly Legato is made of waterproof silicone, allowing the vibrator to bend and adapt to all vulva shapes and sizes. Its four strategically placed motors deliver mind-blowing pleasure to the entire vulva while enhancing natural lubrication.

Legato Vibrator
Buy At MysteryVibe

Free Shipping

Plus, thanks to the flexible ring design, the Legato also excels at solo and partnered play. The wide circular gap in the middle allows a partner (or another sex toy) to penetrate. In fact, male partners may even reap the benefits of extra stimulation in certain positions like missionary.

But the fun for couples doesn’t end there. By using the companion app, you or your partner can play with 16 vibration intensity settings. So, whether you’re edging toward an explosive orgasm or craving pulsations and deep rumbles, the power is in your hands (literally). Best of all? Right now, the Legato is a whopping 35 percent off.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5

Why Death of ‘Buffy’ Star, 39, May Remain a Mystery

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.27.25 3:10PM EST 
Actress Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 9, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.
Actress Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 9, 2020 in West hollywood, california. MICHAEL TRAN/MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Michelle Trachtenberg’s tragic death at age 39 was ruled “undetermined” Thursday morning, the New York Post reported. This comes after the Gossip Girl star’s family objected to an autopsy, according to a spokesperson for the city medical examiner’s office and sources. The office said it was respecting the family’s request in accordance with the state’s public health law and limited their medical examination to an external one. Trachtenberg was found dead by her mother at about 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday at her home in New York City. The star was spotted looking “frail” on a night out with friends just last week. Although she had undergone a liver transplant last year, those close to her confirmed that she lived a pretty healthy life. Some did speculate that her body may have rejected the organ. However, because of her family’s wishes not to conduct an autopsy it is improbable that there will be any further investigations into her death. Her official death certificate now reads “undetermined” for both cause and manner, according to sources.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
FAA Could Cancel $2.4B Verizon Air Traffic Control Contract and Give It to Elon Musk’s Starlink
CONFLICT OF INTEREST
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Published 02.27.25 9:23AM EST 
Elon Musk holds a stuffed toy
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk holds an Air Force One stuffed toy. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration is close to canceling a $2.4 billion contract with Verizon to provide vital air traffic control services in favor of Elon Musk’s Starlink, according to the Washington Post. Experts say giving Musk’s company the contract would add to existing conflicts of interests created by his closeness with President Donald Trump and his role at the cost-cutting DOGE organization. Employees from SpaceX, Starlink’s parent company, are currently working inside the FAA under instructions from Musk and the Trump administration to upgrade the agency’s technology. “Who’s looking out for the public interest here when you get the person who’s cutting budgets and personnel from the FAA, suddenly trying to benefit from still another government contract?” said John P. Pelissero, director of an ethics center at Santa Clara University, speaking to the Post. Musk used his X account to attack Verizon on Tuesday, which he claims “is putting air travelers at serious risk.”

Read it at Washington Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Travis Kelce Finally Addresses Retirement Rumors
DIVING BACK IN
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.27.25 2:37PM EST 
Published 02.27.25 2:33PM EST 
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 21: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a 22 yard touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.
Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs Al Bello/Al Bello/Getty Images

Travis Kelce fans can rest easy—the Kansas City Chiefs star’s NFL career is not over yet. Kelce confirmed on Thursday that he will not retire after 12 years in the league, Page Six reported. “I’m coming back, for sure,” the 35-year-old told Pat McAfee in a text that the sports analyst read out loud on his self-titled ESPN show. “Gonna try and get to the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop,” Kelce wrote. Although the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl title in 2023 and 2024, the team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 20-22 in 2025. Following the loss, Kelce teased his retirement plans on an episode of his new podcast, New Heights. “I know everybody wants to know whether or not I’m playing next year,” he said. The Kansas City Chiefs star said that the “wear and tear” on his body was undeniable. “It’s a lot of time spent in the building focusing on your craft, and that process can be grueling,” he said, claiming that the “all in” mindset can also take a toll. But Kelce said he could not end his career on a sour note in his text to McAfee: “Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!”

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
NFL Tracked Fans’ Data, Including Precise Locations, Without Their Knowledge
FUMBLING WITH YOUR PHONE
Sean Craig
Updated 02.27.25 2:04PM EST 
Published 02.27.25 2:03PM EST 
Bailey Zappe #2 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Jacob Kibodi #36 during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 04, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The National Football League and all 32 of its franchises collected detailed information on fans without telling them it could be shared with advertisers, according to a watchdog report. The Digital Advertising Accountability Program (DAAP) found that league and team apps and websites gathered behavioral and geolocation data on users—the latter of which can show precisely where someone’s mobile device was at a given time—and didn’t inform them or give them the choice to opt out. In one case, the Cleveland Browns’ app encouraged users in early 2023 to allow location services to gain access to special features at the team’s stadium and access promotions but didn’t tell them their geolocation data could be shared with third party advertisers. The app has since been updated to include language that informs them of this. The probe was launched in 2023 following a consumer complaint. The NFL said it worked with the DAAP for more than a year in advance of the report’s release in order to update its privacy policies and update league and team apps and websites so that they are in compliance with the Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA), a self-regulating non-profit that is made up of several ad sector trade groups. “We are committed to providing a seamless user experience for our fans, as well as safeguarding their information,” said the league in a statement included with the DAAP’s report.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Meat Subscription Service Offers Locked-In Low Costs—and Free Burgers With Every Order
BEEF UP
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 02.25.25 3:58PM EST 
Omaha Steaks offers 12 free burgers with every delivery
Omaha Steaks

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From rising grocery prices to unreliable vendors, stocking up on quality meat can feel like a hassle. Omaha Steaks makes it easy to turn everyday meals into feasts by keeping your freezer stocked with perfectly-portioned proteins, sides, and desserts—all without breaking the bank.

Omaha Steaks is a fifth-generation, family-owned meat purveyor that is known for its premium steaks, burgers, chicken, seafood, and more. The brand’s subscription program offers unmatched quality and selection, delivering satisfying meals directly to your door. In addition to its multitude of meat options, the deliveries also include a variety of scrumptious sides and tasty desserts.

Butcher's Protein Bundle — Subscription
Price reflects 10% discount.
Subscribe At Omaha Steaks$90

Now, Omaha Steaks is upping the ante by offering a series of perks designed to put its customers first. First, the brand guarantees a locked-in price for the duration of your subscription. In other words, even if prices continue to rise, your cost will stay the same. No surprises, just a stress-free culinary experience. To add even more value, the brand is offering an extra 10 percent off if you sign up today—a deal that extends to all future shipments as well!

As if these savings weren’t savory enough, Omaha Steaks is also offering a mouthwatering add-on: twelve free burgers with every shipment. That’s a lifetime of premium burgers, at no additional cost. Start your subscription today to take advantage of this delectable deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Chiefs Kicker Visits Trump at White House After Losing Super Bowl
PAYING HOMAGE
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.27.25 1:55PM EST 
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker meeting President Donald Trump.
Kansas City Chiefs Harrison Butker meets President Donald Trump. Margo Martin/X

Only weeks after his brutal Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Chiefs kicker and MAGA diehard Harrison Butker swallowed his pride to pay a visit to a big fan. On Thursday, the football star met President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, much to the joy of administration aides like Margo Martin, who posted on X: “The GOAT of kicking @buttkicker7 meets the GOAT of Presidents @realDonaldTrump.” Butker, a traditionalist Catholic and longtime Trump fan, went viral in May 2024 after giving a speech at Benedictine College criticizing “dangerous gender ideologies” and calling out “the deadly sins sort of Pride that has an entire month dedicated to it.” Trump, who was the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl, watched Butker and the Chiefs suffer a devastating 22-40 loss. It’s tradition for the president to invite the winning team to the White House, and despite Trump’s assurance that he’ll do so, he’s yet to extend the invitation. When the Eagles won during his first term in 2018, some players refused to visit the White House after Trump denounced players who protested racism. Trump rescinded the invite.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Nurse Awarded $50K After Colleague Refused to Make Her Tea
NO CUPPA FOR YOU
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.27.25 1:01PM EST 
CUP OF TEA
Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

A nurse was awarded more than $50,000 after a tribunal heard that a colleague stopped making tea for her. Former St. Helier Hospital diabetes specialist Susan Hamilton told a London panel the move was evidence of workplace “bullying” by co-worker Abdool Nayeck, a dietician. She told the tribunal in the U.K. capital that Nayeck “stopped making tea for her when he was making it for all other team members” and also ignored her in meetings. The pair’s relationship soured further after a 2018 disagreement over the care of a patient, the panel heard. “I don’t like you,” Nayeck is alleged to have told Hamilton. After that, he became “noticeably dismissive,” she said. The pair, after intervention from bosses, agreed to be civil. Hamilton said that the only change was that Nayeck stopped making tea for everyone. She left her role in 2019 and returned in January 2021, when she lodged an official complaint about the hospital’s alleged failure to deal with her grievance properly. She again resigned later that year, citing “a total breakdown of trust and confidence.” Her complaint against the hospital was upheld, but the one against Nayeck was dismissed before being upheld on appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
U.S. NewsGene Hackman, His Wife, and Pet Dog Found Dead in Their Home
Dan Ladden-Hall,
Janna Brancolini
MediaElon Musk Wants to Sit Down With Jon Stewart—On One Condition
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
U.S. NewsChilling Twist in Gene Hackman and His Wife’s Deaths Revealed
Josh Fiallo
U.S. NewsNew Clues in Mummified Gene Hackman Family Deaths Deepen Mystery
Staff
PoliticsLongtime GOP Pollster: Trump Voters Are Getting ‘Buyers’ Remorse’
Yasmeen Hamadeh